Mariska Hargitay wows in high-cut swimsuit – and Peter Hermann can't keep his hands off her

Mariska Hargitay is enjoying a well-deserved break after months of promoting her HBO documentary film, My Mom Jayne.

The Law & Order: SVU star, 61, is currently soaking up the sun on a family vacation in Porto Ercole, Italy, with her husband, Peter Hermann, 57, and their three children, August, 18, Amaya, 14, and Andrew, 13.

Family Vacay

The family of five took to the water earlier this week and enjoyed activities such as paddleboarding, and Mariska looked worlds away from her longstanding role as Olivia Benson.

The actress certainly sported a different wardrobe and looked incredible wearing a high-cut, striped swimsuit that accentuated her curves.

© GALI / BACKGRID Mariska looks incredible in her striped swimsuit

Her husband appeared to be a big fan of her vacation attire and couldn't keep his hands off Mariska, wrapping her up in a hug and sweetly kissing her head.

Mariska has been married to fellow actor Peter since 2004. The couple met on the set of Law and Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when he guest-starred on the police procedural drama.

© GALI / BACKGRID Peter couldn't keep his hands off his gorgeous wife

Relationship history

The couple tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in 2004 after just over two years of dating and have the sweetest love story.

Speaking of the moment she knew Peter was 'the one', Mariska said on The Drew Barrymore Show in January 2022: "Our first date, he asked me to go to church with him. And I was moving, and I said, 'Peter, I would love to, but not today, I am moving today.'

© WireImage Mariska and Peter married in 2004

"And he goes, 'Oh come on, it's an hour. It's an hour.' It was so funny; I just couldn't resist, so I went to church."

She explained: "And it was that day I remember we went to church, and I am crying, and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon, and I am crying because I am like, 'I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.'"

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter share three children

In 2006, they welcomed August. Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt their daughter, Amaya. Within six months, they adopted their third child, son Andrew.

Mariska previously revealed that it was "always part of the plan" for her and Peter to adopt, telling Good Housekeeping: "August wanted siblings, and Peter and I both envisioned this big family because we both come from that. Plus, we just had so much love to give."

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter always knew they wanted to adopt

Speaking about their family in 2018, she told People: "Our family is so perfect, or at least perfect for me. Together, we're just this whole, happy, joyful, chaotic, crazy unit. I've never known anything that was more right."

She added: "The thing that's made me a better parent is my kids because they taught me to really listen. My husband is my North Star, and my kids are my teachers."