Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann are delighted as they share special family update
Subscribe
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann are delighted as they share special family update
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d'Antibes, France© Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann are delighted as they share special family update

The Law & Order: SVU star and the Blue Bloods actor themselves share three kids

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann keep the private lives of their three children closely guarded, but couldn't resist the urge to shout out another member of their family on social media.

Mariska, 61, took to social media to shower praise on her niece and goddaughter Alexa von der Schulenberg, a junior at Yale University and a member of the varsity rowing team.

The actress shared that her goddaughter's team had emerged triumphant at the NCAA championships, with the Bulldogs' varsity eight of Alexa, Christina Bourmpou, Maya Meschuleit, Imogen Cabot, Harriet Drake-Lee, Mia Levy, Nicole Martinez, Violet Barletta and Sofia Garcia taking gold over the weekend.

The Yale Bulldogs react after winning a race during the Division I Women's Rowing Championship held at Lake Mercer on June 1, 2025 in West Windsor, New Jersey© NCAA Photos via Getty Images
The Yale Bulldogs won the NCAA Championship on June 1

"CONGRATULATIONS TO THE YALE WOMEN'S CREW VARSITY EIGHT NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!!!" Mariska exclaimed in her caption, specifically then shouting out each member of the team, and then writing of her goddaughter: "That's her on the right!!! (that's Peter's and my niece and my goddaughter, that's why she's in all caps!!)"

"So much grit. So much power. So much love," she concluded, even including her hashtag "Peter's Pics," indicating that it was Peter, 57, himself who'd taken the photo.

Summer's already looking up for the couple, who recently returned from the Cannes Film Festival in France after premiering Mariska's feature directorial debut, the documentary My Mom Jayne, which opened to critical acclaim and will screen at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City later this month.

A photograph of the Yale Varsity Women's Rowing team after their NCAA win on June 1 taken by Peter Hermann and shared on Instagram© Instagram
Mariska shared photos taken by Peter featuring their niece Alexa

Over a Knicks game earlier in the week, Mariska also shared that she'd gotten back into the swing of life with her son August, 18, who left home for college last fall. The teen is presumably home for summer break after joining his younger siblings Amaya and Andrew at the Cannes red carpet last month.

As for the couple themselves, they also have a collaborative project on the horizon — the Law & Order star's new production company, Mighty Entertainment, which will feature both scripted and unscripted divisions and will launch with My Mom Jayne.

Miklos Friedrich Hermann, Amaya Josephine Hermann, US director Mariska Hargitay, Andrew Nicolas Hermann and Peter Hermann arrive for the screening of the film "My Mom Jayne: a Film by Mariska Hargitay" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2025© AFP via Getty Images
The couple were joined by their three kids at the documentary's Cannes premiere

Speaking with Variety, Mariska shared that she hoped to "tell stories that connect us to our courage, curiosity and compassion" through her company, for which Peter will serve as the creative director.

"We will challenge perspectives and shed light, all in the service of exploring our shared humanity," she continued in her statement. "Launching this production company feels like a natural extension of my long and deeply rewarding creative journey, which has taught me that storytelling is both a mandate and an invitation." 

August Miklos Hermann and Mariska Hargitay are seen attending the Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on May 10, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images
Mariska and August captured on the way to a Knicks game

"It has been a privilege to amplify underrepresented voices, and that personal mission will extend to this company," Mariska added, crediting the spark that came from making the documentary about her late mother, Jayne Mansfield, as inspiring the move. 

"My experience making My Mom Jayne, my feature directorial debut, has underlined for me how the universal can grow out of the personal, and the gifts that come from re-examining accepted narratives. I'm thrilled to build this company with a powerful team dedicated to telling urgent, compelling, important stories."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Mariska Hargitay talks 'new beginnings' as she reflects on year of milestone anniversaries

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More