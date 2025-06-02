Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann keep the private lives of their three children closely guarded, but couldn't resist the urge to shout out another member of their family on social media.

Mariska, 61, took to social media to shower praise on her niece and goddaughter Alexa von der Schulenberg, a junior at Yale University and a member of the varsity rowing team.

The actress shared that her goddaughter's team had emerged triumphant at the NCAA championships, with the Bulldogs' varsity eight of Alexa, Christina Bourmpou, Maya Meschuleit, Imogen Cabot, Harriet Drake-Lee, Mia Levy, Nicole Martinez, Violet Barletta and Sofia Garcia taking gold over the weekend.

© NCAA Photos via Getty Images The Yale Bulldogs won the NCAA Championship on June 1

"CONGRATULATIONS TO THE YALE WOMEN'S CREW VARSITY EIGHT NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!!!" Mariska exclaimed in her caption, specifically then shouting out each member of the team, and then writing of her goddaughter: "That's her on the right!!! (that's Peter's and my niece and my goddaughter, that's why she's in all caps!!)"

"So much grit. So much power. So much love," she concluded, even including her hashtag "Peter's Pics," indicating that it was Peter, 57, himself who'd taken the photo.

Summer's already looking up for the couple, who recently returned from the Cannes Film Festival in France after premiering Mariska's feature directorial debut, the documentary My Mom Jayne, which opened to critical acclaim and will screen at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City later this month.

© Instagram Mariska shared photos taken by Peter featuring their niece Alexa

Over a Knicks game earlier in the week, Mariska also shared that she'd gotten back into the swing of life with her son August, 18, who left home for college last fall. The teen is presumably home for summer break after joining his younger siblings Amaya and Andrew at the Cannes red carpet last month.

As for the couple themselves, they also have a collaborative project on the horizon — the Law & Order star's new production company, Mighty Entertainment, which will feature both scripted and unscripted divisions and will launch with My Mom Jayne.

© AFP via Getty Images The couple were joined by their three kids at the documentary's Cannes premiere

Speaking with Variety, Mariska shared that she hoped to "tell stories that connect us to our courage, curiosity and compassion" through her company, for which Peter will serve as the creative director.

"We will challenge perspectives and shed light, all in the service of exploring our shared humanity," she continued in her statement. "Launching this production company feels like a natural extension of my long and deeply rewarding creative journey, which has taught me that storytelling is both a mandate and an invitation."

© Getty Images Mariska and August captured on the way to a Knicks game

"It has been a privilege to amplify underrepresented voices, and that personal mission will extend to this company," Mariska added, crediting the spark that came from making the documentary about her late mother, Jayne Mansfield, as inspiring the move.

"My experience making My Mom Jayne, my feature directorial debut, has underlined for me how the universal can grow out of the personal, and the gifts that come from re-examining accepted narratives. I'm thrilled to build this company with a powerful team dedicated to telling urgent, compelling, important stories."