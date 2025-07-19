Serena Williams' telling new video has fans saying the same thing

Serena Williams proved that when it comes to tennis, she’s "still" got it. The 43-year-old stepped away from the sport back in 2022, with the US Open being her last professional tournament.

The tennis legend took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself rallying on the court. Dressed in vibrant blue leggings and a sleek gray long-sleeved top, Serena was seen enjoying a lighthearted match that showcased her infamous talent.

In the caption, the star penned: "Still Serena."

But it was her fans who stole the spotlight in the comments as they all echoed the same sentiment – they were in awe of the video and passionately urged Serena to make a professional comeback.

"Oh how we wish for another try! Watching you hit is amazing!" penned one follower.

Serena Williams is a renowned tennis champion

"Mother of 2 Serena Williams, wins grand slam in 2026!! I can see it now!" added another social media user.

"Serena! Stop playing with us. U got one (or two) slams left in the tank," commented a third fan.

Serena's step away from tennis

The 23-grand slam champion had been the face of tennis since she won her first U.S. Open in 1999. Serena announced that she would bid a fond farewell to the sport in a cover interview for Vogue in September 2022.

In the as-told-to story, the athlete admitted: "I have never liked the word retirement," explaining that: "It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me."

Serena Williams and Venus Williams during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022

She continued: "I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.

"Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."

Motherhood

Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first daughter, Alexia Olympis Ohanian Jr., in September that year. Five years later, the couple were surprised with the second child, Adira River Ohanian, in August 2023.

The couple with their eldest daughter

Despite her many tennis trophies, Serena told Byrdie in April 2024 that what brings her the most happiness is her kids. "I can't say that a Wimbledon trophy holds a candle to volunteering at my kid's school.

"I also hope my daughters see how many different passions I have — from tennis to beauty — and learn that they can lead dynamic careers and lives across their many interests," she said.