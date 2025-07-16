Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian reveal big 'secret' they've been keeping

Serena Williams, 43, and her husband Alexis Ohanian, 42, revealed a big secret this week. The couple are GOATs in their respective industries. Serena won 23 Grand Slam titles during her career, and Alexis is known as the "GOAT of investing."

On Monday, July 14, Alexis announced to X (formerly Twitter) that he will be joining season 17 of Shark Tank as a guest investor. He wrote to his 579,000 followers: "Looks like the secret is out. Can't wait for y'all to watch."

The news coincides with other changes in the Shark Tank universe. The show is moving from its usual Friday slot to Wednesdays at 10/9c. Along with Alexis, other guest investors are Chip and Joanna Gaines, Michael Strahan, and the creator of Poppi, Allison Elssworth.

© X The Reddit co-founder joins the Sharks

Fans of Shark Tank quickly celebrated Alexis' announcement. One wrote, "Oh wow, congrats boss." Another shared: "This is awesome! Those entrepreneurs are so lucky to have you there." Serena is a proud wife to the co-founder of Reddit. In a video posted online, the tennis legend said: "He started a whole movement in women's sports by getting billions invested."

Last year, Alexis launched Athlos, a women's only track and field event, where winners for each event earn $60,000. He is a co-owner of Chelsea Women's football club and the Los Angeles based National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team, Angel City.

© The FA via Getty Images Alexis is a co-owner of two women's soccer teams

"When I first told Serena I was gonna buy or start a women's soccer team here in the States, she actually tried to talk me out of it," Alexis told CNN Sports. "I think she had been so exposed to the infrastructure around women's sports. Because of her lived experience, she actually was trying to talk me out of it because she had to kick down a lot of doors."

He continued: "When experts in a space try to talk me out of it, that's actually when I tend to lean in more because it tells me that sort of dissent or that pushback is usually where there's a tremendous opportunity for innovation and progress."

Alexis invests in women's sports because his wife is a former athlete, but also for the future of his two daughters, Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1.

© Getty Images The couple are proud parents of two daughters

"Being blessed to have two Black daughters in particular helps me reframe even some of the most subtle things," he wrote to X in April. "So I take Olympia golfing every Sunday. I am her daddy caddy. I don't know how to play golf, I never played golf. And so we'll go out there, and I am terrible, but we have a good instructor who's also a woman."

And because her dad is an investor, Olympia receives allowance through a legitimate system.

"Serena was her lawyer in the negotiation. I drew up a real contract. We negotiated it. Her mom was her counsel, which was really frustrating," Alexis told on The Jemele Hill podcast. He went on to explain Olympia gets $7 a week for doing chores like feeding the dog, making her bed, and putting clothes in the hamper.

© Getty Alexis cheered on Serena during her career

"I figured out how to get her to value cash, which was helpful," he continued. "[Serena and I are] both trying to navigate how to create the circumstances for her to be a functional adult, while also having resources that we couldn't have imagined."

These investor and negotiation skills are sure to come in handy on Season 17 of Shark Tank. The season will air this fall on ABC.