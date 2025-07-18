Bikini-clad Serena Williams displays jaw-dropping physique in vacation photos

Serena Williams has found the perfect way to show off the results of her body transformation – a bright blue bikini.

The 43-year-old put her toned physique on display while vacationing with friends on Thursday, and she looked incredible as she posed for several photos while on a yacht.

Vacation vibes​​​​

Serena's sculpted legs, rock-hard abs, and defined arms were out in all their glory as she confidently showed off her best angles.

In one photo, Serena wears a matching beach skirt that boasts a thigh-high slit and makes her legs look never-ending.

© Instagram Serena's efforts in the gym have paid off

Another image shows the tennis star in her blue bikini top and lavender bottoms, which draw attention to her impressive six-pack.

Captioning the photos, Serena wrote: "Me and my girls… are out in the streets tonight. But we starting here."

Her followers were quick to share their reactions and had nothing but positive things to say. "Serena Williams — beauty, brains, and unmatched energy. all in one. A true queen on and off the court!" one commented.

© Instagram Serena's toned physique was hard to miss

A second said: "You are a goddess of the sea." A third added: "MY GOD!!! You are one of the most beautiful and sexy athletes on the planet. I adore you."

Serena has been working hard to maintain her formidable athletic physique and recently shared photos of herself in the gym, "Working out and working on my angles."

As well as going to the gym, Serena has become a fan of cryotherapy and shared an update on her progress last month after completing her second treatment.

© Instagram Serena looked gorgeous in her vacation photos

Serena noted that she "lasted the full three minutes this time," and "can feel a difference" even after two sessions.

During her first cryotherapy session, Serena said she lasted "2 minutes 45 seconds at -110 degrees". The medical practice of cryotherapy uses extremely cold temperatures to get rid of abnormal tissue, and liquid nitrogen or argon gas is used in the process.

Some of the benefits include a reduction in oxidative stress, inflammation, and pain. It also helps improve joint function, leg pain, and supports fibromyalgia relief.

© Instagram Serena struck several poses while on the yacht

Serena retired from tennis following the US Open in 2022, but she's still just as dedicated to regularly working out. She shared with Vogue: "I do HIIT (high-intensity interval training), a little stretching, a little strength training, but mostly cardio training."

The sports icon does most of her cardio exercise using a smart gym company called Tonal, which she invested in, by riding on her Peloton bike, or using the elliptical.

It's an exciting time for Serena as she is teaming up with her sister, Venus Williams, to launch a new video podcast on X.

© Instagram Serena has also turned to cryotherapy on her wellness journey

The podcast will centre around guest interviews with "visionaries, creators and rulebreakers passionate about shattering the status quo" to give listeners "a front-row seat into their playful banter and undeniable bond".

"We're so excited to be launching our new podcast, a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot," the Williams sisters said in a joint statement, reported Variety.

"This platform gives us the chance to engage directly with our fans who have supported us throughout our careers, and we’re excited to connect with audiences, old and new, in a way we’ve never done before."