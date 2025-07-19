Trisha Yearwood announces 'exciting' first – and it's happening soon

Trisha Yearwood is getting down with the digital generation as she announced that she will be making her TikTok Live debut following the release of her new album The Mirror on July 18.

The 60-year-old shared that she will be doing her very first TikTok live stream on Sunday straight from her Kitchen. "Hi Trisha here. We just finished rehearsal. I'm so excited The Mirror is finally coming out," said the country singer in a video.

© Getty Images Trisha Yearwood is celebrating her new albumn

"We're gonna be at Trisha's Kitchen on Sunday, July 20 at 12:30. We're gonna go live on TikTok. Come see us!"

Trisha rocked a stylish baseball cap with a pink sweatshirt as she announced the "exciting" news to her fans.

The kitchen Trisha is referring to is Trisha’s Kitchen, located inside the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk – the Nashville restaurant she owns with husband Garth Brooks.

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the singer's announcement. "Ohhh we gettin fancy up in here! See you there!" penned one social media user.

"Soooo absolutely excited for you! Get it, TY!!!" added another follower.

"I’ve never registered so fast!!!!" wrote a third fan.

Trisha Yearwood's new album

The Mirror marks the first album Trisha has released since 2019. Her sixteenth studio album – and the first on which she’s credited as a co-writer on every track – delves into themes of "resilience, identity, forgiveness, and feminine strength", according to the press release.

© Getty Images Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks

"When I was 19 years old someone told me I wasn’t a songwriter, and I let that be the truth for a very long time," shared Trisha in a statement.

"But at some point in the past few years, something shifted and I started writing and then just never stopped. You’d think that after all this time I’d have nothing new to share, but now I feel like I’m on a whole new adventure."

© Ralph Bavaro/NBC via Getty Image Trisha will be doing a live stream on TikTok

She continued: "Putting this project out is an empowering and exciting step for me. I’m just thankful. I hope you love it as much as I do.

"To the writers on this album – I couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you for trusting me with your creativity and pouring so much into these songs."

Trisha ushered in her new album with a performance in New York on Friday. The star is also set to grace the stage in Tulsa on July 19, Nashville from July 19-20, Chattanooga on July 23, and Monticello, Ga. on July 24.