Trisha Yearwood breaks silence amid Garth Brooks' acrimonious sexual assault lawsuit

Trisha Yearwood is standing by her man after her husband, Garth Brooks was accused of rape, sexual assault, and battery by his former hairstylist and makeup artist.

The 60-year-old took to Instagram to share a simple message with her followers that made it abundantly clear that she was supporting her longtime husband in the wake of the allegations.

Sharing a photo of the couple singing on stage during his Garth Brooks/Plus One residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Trisha simply penned: "Love one another #Vegas."

Garth is being sued by a woman originally identified as "Jane Roe", who was hired as a makeup artist for his wife before working directly for him in 2017.

The complaint, which was filed in a state court in California on October 3, contains allegations that Garth raped her, undressed in her presence, exposed his genitals and buttocks, and openly spoke about sex and sexual fantasies in several incidents in 2019.

On Tuesday, Garth publicly named his accuser in a new lawsuit he filed with the District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi Northern Division.

The country music star is suing the woman for compensatory and punitive damages, according to court documents obtained by The Post.

Garth reportedly wants "compensatory damages" caused by his accuser's "intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and false light invasion of privacy."

He also alleges that his accuser "devised a malicious scheme to blackmail" him into paying her "millions of dollars" after he "rejected her request for salaried employment and medical benefits."

Garth also claimed that she "threatened" to “publicly disclose false claims" about him that would "imperil his business and reputation."

The woman's legal team responded to him releasing her name, sharing a statement which read: "Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim.

"With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don't apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately."

Garth denied the accusations in a statement to the press last week, which said: "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars.

"It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of – ugly acts no human should ever do to another."

Garth also referred to a lawsuit he filed in September in an attempt to prevent the "false allegations of sexual misconduct" made by the accuser from being made public, claiming it would "irreparably harm (his) reputation, family, career and livelihood".

"We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character," he explained. "We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides."

The lawsuit was filed on September 13 and called Jane Roe "a lying extortionist who intended on destroying his professional reputation."

He continued: "I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart [that] these wonderful things are in question now.

"I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."