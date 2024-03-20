Garth Brooks confesses to messy wedding mishap with late mother-in-law right before marrying Trisha Yearwood

Rarely do weddings, big or small, go off without a hitch, and Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood know that all too well.

The country singing couple tied the knot with an intimate wedding in Oklahoma back in 2005, and there was one important element that was almost a total disaster: their wedding cake!

The pair recently reminisced about their nuptials in a clip from their new Prime Video docuseries Friends in Low Places, which documents their journey to opening their new Nashville honky-tonk bar, named after Garth's classic 1990 song of the same name.

In a teaser clip of the docuseries, Trisha is seen bringing to the table a white frosting cake adorned with red roses, and Garth quickly says: "Oh my gosh, that's from our wedding," before his wife explains: "This is the recipe that was served at our wedding."

She further shared: "My mom made wedding cakes for a living when we were little kids," noting: "She used to always make this pound cake for her wedding cakes that she did."

Garth then recalled: "What I loved was that your mom knew what she was gonna do and she knew exactly what she wasn't going to do, and she was not going to bake this cake."

Trisha's mom Gwen – who passed away in 2011 after a battle with cancer – had initially refused to make her daughter's wedding cake, and Trisha remembers in the video convincing her by maintaining it was going to be a small wedding at their home, and only a small cake was needed.

However, a whopping 77 people showed up, and the supposed "small" cake ended up being a massive five tier one that was almost impossible to bake.

© Getty Garth and Trisha will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in December of 2025

Trisha went on to reveal: "Here's what happened that day, we're on the farm in Oklahoma and the bottom layer was massive, like you would imagine. We put it into the oven…" and together they added: "And the oven door won't close."

Still, there was no going back as the batter was already made, and they explained: "We happened to have a friend across the farm who had a really big oven."

© Getty The couple pictured the year they tied the knot

"The fabulous [thing] was them in an open top Jeep in the middle of December, going across this farm trying to hold this cake just right," Garth further remembered, and Trisha added: "It was like a throwback of my childhood carrying a cake in the back of the station wagon."

Luckily, the cake eventually "came out perfectly," and fans can try a smaller recreation themselves at their new Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, which will be serving the dessert as "G&T's Wedding Cake."

