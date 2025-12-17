Trisha Yearwood, 61, stuns in festive red as she reveals new project

Country superstar Trisha Yearwood was a vision in red as she opened up about her new holiday album, Christmastime, in an interview with Nashville Lifestyles in December. The 61-year-old stunned in a sparkling red suit with tailored pants and a lacy burgundy top, as she stood in front of a fireplace decorated with homely Christmas décor.

She wore her long blonde locks down past her shoulders in beachy waves and showcased a subtle smoky eye look. In the second image posted to Instagram, Trisha appeared laid back in a white Henley shirt, a red flannel and blue jeans, as she prepared cookies and milk in her kitchen.

Her fans rushed to the comment section to share the love, with one writing: "Looking absolutely gorgeous Queen!" while another added: "Beautiful suit," and a third chimed in: "@trishayearwood is 'sleighing' it all this holiday season!!!"

The blonde beauty released her Christmas album on November 7 and recorded it with a full orchestra to create a richer sound. "Every day was a little different depending on the song, but we had 40 to 50 musicians in the room every day, recording everything live," she told Nashville Lifestyles.

See another of Trisha's stunning outfits below...

"It was really amazing. Symphonies don't work as much as they used to because you can unfortunately recreate a similar sound with a keyboard now, but there's nothing like being in a room with that many folks making music. It was really, really cool." It marks her second album release in 2025, pointing to a period of inspiration and creativity.

Trisha's sparkling red outfit was the perfect Christmas look and showcased her lithe figure, which she achieves by hiking daily with her rescue dogs on her property near Nashville.

© Getty Images She released her Christmas album in November

The "How Do I Live" singer revealed how she remains healthy and happy as a middle-aged woman who is always on the go. "My mom always said, 'Take care of yourself,' which sounds so simple, but it can be so hard," she told New Beauty.

"For me, that's typically involved doing things that help keep my voice healthy, like drinking plenty of water. Water and sleep are the two things I have to get on the road."

© Instagram Trisha enjoys hiking on her property with her dogs

She added that it had been a long journey to self-love for her, after years of picking apart her appearance. "I think about it a lot – especially when I look back and see pictures of myself when I was 28 and remember I wasn't happy with how I looked," she said.

"I look back at the pictures, and I’m like, 'Oh my God, there's not a line on your face! Why were you so hard on yourself?' I learned a long time ago that, no matter how I feel about myself, somebody is going to love it, and someone is going to hate it, so I have to base how I feel on how I actually feel about myself – not how someone else feels about me."

© Getty Images Trisha shared that she wasn't always comfortable in her skin

Trisha shared that her aim was to age gracefully, just like her late mother, Gwen Yearwood. "I love the look of women who age gracefully. It doesn't mean you don't ever get Botox, it just means that you try to age as naturally as possible, and that's my goal," she explained.

"I'm at an age where I look at myself and go, 'Man, I'd like for this to be different and for that to be different,' but I'm not obsessed with it. I really do want to find a peaceful, common ground and look as good as I can, while also aging gracefully."