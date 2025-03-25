Garth Brooks breaks down in tears during emotional moment with wife Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks couldn't hold back his emotions as he witnessed a huge milestone for his wife Trisha Yearwood.

The country singer, 63, broke down in tears on Monday when Trisha, 60, was honored with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Garth was pictured wiping away tears as he watched his wife speak at the ceremony and became particularly emotional when she paid tribute to him.

During her speech, Trisha said she has "a lot of Garths in my life" but "the first Garth that I met is here."

Calling him her biggest "cheerleader", Trisha added: "That one has really been a cheerleader and as many accolades and awards as he has won, I never see him get more excited than he does when I receive something.

"For all the people that want this for me, nobody wants it more than you. I appreciate you for being my support," she concluded.

While Garth didn't speak at the ceremony, he has expressed his pride over his wife's achievements in the past.

When she received the ACM Honors Icon Award in October, he wrote on his website: "I was just so proud.

"I'm always proud of her, but to see and hear her recognized like that – and to hear people use the word 'icon' in the same breath as her name – just took me someplace new.

"She is an icon. I know what a world-class talent and force she is… and we all know what an incredible vocalist she is… but I love it when others really take notice, too."

Garth's appearance comes five months after he was accused of rape, sexual assault, and battery by his former makeup artist and hairstylist.

The complaint, which was filed in a state court in California on October 3, contains allegations that Garth raped his accuser, undressed in her presence, exposed his genitals and buttocks, and openly spoke about sex and sexual fantasies in several incidents in 2019.

He has denied all allegations, saying in a statement: "I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."

Soon after, Garth publicly named his accuser in a new lawsuit he filed with the District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi Northern Division after claiming her attorneys "disclosed" his identity to the press.

The woman's legal team responded to him releasing her name, sharing a statement which read: "Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim.

"With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don't apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately."

Garth is suing "Jane Roe" for compensatory and punitive damages, according to court documents obtained by The Post.

He reportedly wants "compensatory damages" caused by his accuser's "intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and false light invasion of privacy".

He also alleges that his accuser "devised a malicious scheme to blackmail" him into paying her "millions of dollars" after he "rejected her request for salaried employment and medical benefits".