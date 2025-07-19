Major update announced by Coldplay kiss-cam CEO Andy Byron’s company

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has "tendered his resignation," days after he was caught on a kiss-cam having an affair.

What was meant to be a fun moment during Coldplay's July 16 concert in Boston quickly turned life-changing when the camera caught a couple canoodling, before they quickly dived for cover when they realized they were on camera.

It emerged that the man on the video was Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, and reports continue to claim the woman was the company's HR chief, Kristin Cabot.

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," a statement released on Friday July 18 from Astronomer read. "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."

Andy Byron on the Coldplay kiss-cam

"Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI," they continued.

"While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data & AI problems."

A formal investigation had previously been launched.

Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, had been narrating the kiss-cam as it moved around the stadium, and he delighted in the moment as he saw the loved-up couple.

"Oh, look at these two," he exclaimed, watching the video, before he saw the man duck oit of sight while the woman in question turned around from the camera so that only her back could be seen.

© Getty Images Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin and Guy Berryman of Coldplay perform at Rogers Stadium on July 07, 2025

"Alright. Come on, you're okay,"" laughed Chris, before he realized the seriousness of the situation, quipping: "Oh what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

The internet very quickly deduced that the man was Andy, a married CEO whose wife is educator, Megan Kerrigan Byron; the pair share two children together.

Prior to Astronomer, he worked at Lacework, a cloud security company in Mountain View, California.

The woman in question is not Andy's wife. It is thought to be Kristin Cabot, Chief People Officer at Andy's data firm.

Born in Boston, Kristin completed her graduation in Political Science from Gettysburg College, and joined the company in late 2024.She filed for divorce in 2018 from her then-husband.