Dave Grohl makes unexpected family appearance following bombshell affair

Dave Grohl's bombshell confession that he had fathered a child outside of his decades-long marriage to Jordyn Blum left fans stunned and wondering where the fractured family would go from here.

It seems that the rockstar is working on his relationship with Jordyn, after the pair were seen enjoying a family dinner together with their three daughters Violet, 19, Harper, 16, and Ophelia, 10.

Family reunion

© Getty Images Dave and Jordyn enjoyed a family night out

They were celebrating Jordyn's 49th birthday on the night, and appeared to be chatting amicably with each other as per the Daily Mail.

Jordyn wore dark-wash blue jeans, a white shirt and a red plaid jacket as she walked into the restaurant, with her bleach-blonde hair worn down in beachy waves. She completed the look with platform sandals and a black handbag.

Dave sported a pair of black jeans and a dark blue button-up shirt with simple black sneakers. This marks the first time that Dave's family have been seen in public since he announced the birth of his baby via a social media statement.

A love affair

Dave shared a statement via social media

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," he wrote in the bombshell message.

"I love my wife and children, and I am doing all I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together." The Foo Fighters star welcomed his child with Jennifer Young, a 38-year-old rock fan who hails from Florida.

She spoke to Page Six about their newborn, sharing that she didn't want to reveal their child's name "because there's some really angry fans." She added that "protecting her identity is really important." It is unknown how Jennifer and Dave met.

Second chances

© KMazur The couple first met in 2001

The 56-year-old met his wife Jordyn at a bar in 2001, but almost let her slip through his fingers. Speaking to Elle, Dave shared that he "wasn't ready for a serious relationship, so [he] just stopped calling".

"After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again,'" he said.

They are the proud parents of their three daughters, all of whom share Dave's musical talent.

A talented brood

© Getty Images Dave and Jordyn share three daughters

He welcomed Violet onto the stage in January when Nirvana reunited for the FireAid Benefit Concert. She went on to sing "All Apologies" with the band.

They previously recorded a cover of "Nausea" by X together in 2021, and Dave called her his "favorite singer in the world" when she joined him at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival.

Harper, Dave's middle child, is a drummer and performed "We Will Rock You" by Queen at a concert in Iceland, amongst other appearances. 10-year-old Ophelia is also interested in the entertainment industry and appeared on Nick Jr.'s Ryan's Mystery Playdate when she was five.

© Getty Images for FIREAID Violet closed the set singing 'All Apologies'

Dave was previously married to Jennifer Youngblood from 1994 to 1997, and shared that they had made a mistake in getting hitched.

Speaking with Melody Maker in 1999 as per The Mirror, he said: "I was 25, my wife was even younger. We weren't ready to get married. I miss her a ton, she's the funniest goddamn weirdo you ever met in your life."

He added: "Absolutely adorable. It would have been better had we not got married. But you live and you learn."

