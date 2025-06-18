Human remains found near Taylor Swift's $17 million Rhode Island mansion identified — read statement

Rhode Island police have identified the human remains which washed up on the beach near Taylor Swift's $17 million Rhode Island mansion.

In a press release from the South Kingstown Police Department issued on Friday, June 13, officials confirmed that the remains belonged to 31-year-old Eric Wein, of Massachusetts.

© Boston Globe via Getty Images Human remains were found near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home (pictured)

"The South Kingstown Police Department has been notified by the Rhode Island Office of the State Medical Examiners that the human remains that washed ashore on May 14, 2025, in Westerly, Rhode Island, have been positively identified as belonging to Mr. Eric Wein," the statement read.

It noted that Mr Wein had been reported missing on April 18, eight days after his car was found in South Kingstown, 22 miles away.

© Instagram The singer has held many a party at the Rhode Island mansion

"No foul play is suspected. We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Wein’s family and loved ones during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

The remains washed up near Watch Hill, where Taylor has her $17 million mansion, known as Holiday House. Westerly police revealed that "what appeared to be a human leg bone" was found on Everett Avenue, not far from Taylor's seaside mansion.

© Instagram Taylor bought her Rhode Island home in 2013

The "Lover" singer bought her Rhode Island property in 2013 for $17.75 million, which she paid for entirely in cash. The 11,000-square-foot estate is nestled at the highest point of Watch Hill, offering over 700 feet of serene private beachfront.

Built in 1929, the eight-bedroom mansion is equipped with eight fireplaces, 10 bathrooms, and sits on a vast 5.23 acres of land. Its luxurious features include a sprawling back patio and a sizable pool.

© Getty Images Rebekah Harkness (centre, seated, in white) and her Harkness Ballet Company photographed at her home in 1964

Taylor sang about the home in the Folklore track "The Last Great American Dynasty," telling the story of Rebekah Harkness who purchased the home with her then-husband Bill, and her public vs private persona, drawing parallels to Taylor's own life.

In 1972 it was purchased by a local group and in 1974 the Gurdon B. Wattles family bought it. They left the hom in 1996 and it remained empty for almost 20 years before Taylor made it hers.

"Holiday House sat quietly on that beach / Free of women with madness, their men and bad habits / And then it was bought by me," the lyrics read.

© Taylor Swift A-list guests attend Taylor Swift's July 4 party

For several years she hosted high profile July 4 parties at the home with A-list friends including Blake Lively, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, and Tom Hiddleston.

In August 2024, Taylor hosted boyfriend Travis Kelce and his family and friends for a star-studded pool party that included Travis' best friend Patrick Mahomes and brother Jason Kelce, and their families.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, as well as Blake and Ryan Reynolds were also in attendance.