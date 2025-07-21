Christina Haack wears all white as she jets off to Las Vegas for very special event

Christina Haack has had an eventful week, which has seen her much-loved show, Christina on the Coast, come to an abrupt end on HGTV.

The star has kept her spirits up though, and had something very special to take her mind off of it over the weekend.

The TV star took to Instagram to document her time in Las Vegas, where she posed in an all-white outfit with several friends, including her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa's wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, who were also matching in white ensembles.

© Instagram Christina Haack looked fabulous in a white outfit during her Las Vegas trip for her birthday

Other pictures on her feed showed them posing for dinner at a fancy looking restaurant, and footage of them dancing in swimsuits.

The trip was to celebrate Christina's birthday, which fell on July 9. She turned 42.

© Instagram Christina had a wonderful time celebrating her 42nd birthday

The star looked happy and carefree during the trip, and is no doubt excited about other opportunities in the near future.

She made reference to her show's cancellation in a recent post, which included several photos of her out and about with her family during the summer so far. In the caption, she wrote: "Summer so far. Basically just eating and laughing. Canceled looks good on me…. Only kidding only kidding."

Christina on the Coast isn't the only show on HGTV to have been canceled. Bargain Block, Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate, and Izzy Does It have also not been renewed for another season.

Christina with her friends in Las Vegas

Christina on the Coast premiered in 2019 and ran for six seasons. It focused both on Christina's home life in Newport Beach, as well as showing her help her clients transform their homes into high-end properties.

While it's sad for Christina about her show, the good news is that her other program, The Flip Off, which features her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather, will be back for a second season, although there has been no confirmed date as of yet.

© Instagram Christina Haack with her boyfriend and sons

Christina is currently dating businessman Chris Larocca after they debuted their relationship earlier this year. This follows on from her high-profile divorce from third husband Josh Hall, who has also moved on and is dating model Stephanie Gabrys.

Christina and Josh - who met in 2021 - got married that same year in the October. However, in 2024 they announced their split and finalized their divorce in May after a ten-month legal battle.

© Instagram Christina with her daughter Taylor

The mom-of-three shared the news in a statement via People, expressing her gratitude for her legal team. "Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation," a representative told the publication.

"She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process."

On her Instagram Story she added: "You are all a true class act. I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace. "I appreciate you all beyond words. I have learned so much under your guidance. And I'm grateful to have this behind me," she added. "I can't wait to move on with my life and focus on what's ahead and all my blessings."