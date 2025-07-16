Christina Haack breaks silence after shocking HGTV cancellation

Christina Haack should be on cloud nine after celebrating her 42nd birthday, but her week has taken a turn for the worse.

The TV star appears to be struggling with her health on top of news that her show, Christina on the Coast, has been canceled by HGTV.

Canceled

According to multiple reports, Christina on the Coast hasn't been renewed for a new season and is the latest show to be pulled by the network, following the cancellation of Bargain Block, Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate, and Izzy Does It.

The news is probably not helping Christina feel better, as following the claims, first reported by Us Weekly, she took to Instagram and seemingly revealed that she is currently battling the flu.

© HGTV Christina on the Coast has been canceled by HGTV

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Christina shared a photo of her son Hudson walking in front of her along a road while she stood behind the camera.

Captioning the pic, she wrote: "Flu and fresh air," followed by a face with a medical mask emoji.

While Christina didn't mention her show's cancellation, there is some good news as The Flip Off, which also stars her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather, will be back for a second season, although there is no filming or air date yet.

© Instagram Christina appears to be battling the flu

The Flip Off originally also starred Christina's third husband, Josh Hall, but he was axed from the series after the couple split, although he still featured in the two-hour premiere in January.

Christina met Josh in March 2021, and they tied the knot on October 6, 2021, a month after they announced their engagement.

Christina and Josh filed separate documents to dissolve their marriage in Orange County, CA, in July 2024. While Josh cited Tuesday, July 8, as the date of their separation, Christina stated the date as July 7, according to court documents.

© Instagram Josh and Christina split in July 2024

Both listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Christina and Josh's divorce turned nasty in the following months, with the pair using social media to take blows at each other.

One argument stemmed from The Flip Off after a teaser included a tense argument between Josh and Christina.

© Instagram Christina and Josh had an acrimonious divorce

"TFW when you can't get enough ratings with celebrity designers so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody. @HGTV, you've changed," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

But Christina soon hit back and reshared Josh's post on her Stories, adding: "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at @HGTV told you to be rude to me. That was all natural."

Divorce

The former couple finalized their bitter divorce in May after a 10-month legal battle.

© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA The couple finalized their divorce in May 2025

"Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation," a representative told People.

"She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process."

Christina also shared a message of thanks and gratitude to her legal team on her Instagram Story.

© Instagram Christina is now dating Chris Larocca

"You are all a true class act. I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace," she wrote.

"I appreciate you all beyond words. I have learned so much under your guidance. And I'm grateful to have this behind me," she added. "I can't wait to move on with my life and focus on what's ahead and all my blessings."

Christina is now dating businessman Chris Larocca after they debuted their relationship earlier this year. Josh has also moved on and is dating model Stephanie Gabrys.