Christina Haack shares true feelings about her HGTV show cancellation as fans weigh in

Christina Haack has shared a new life update on social media, where she opened up about being axed from HGTV. The TV star's show, Christina on the Coast, hasn't been renewed for another series by the network, along with Bargain Block, Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate, and Izzy Does It.

And on Saturday, the star shared a series of photos from her time with her family over the summer so far, including lots of pictures of them at various restaurants in Newport Beach, as well as spending time together at home.

In the caption, she wrote: "Summer so far. Basically just eating and laughing. Canceled looks good on me…. Only kidding only kidding."

© Instagram Christina Haack shared an update referencing her HGTV show's cancellation

Fans were quick to back her, with one writing: "I’m convinced that you, Tarek, and Heather were carrying HGTV and they made a really crazy/bad decision," while another wrote: "I sooo loved “Christina on the Coast”!!! HGTV made a very bad decision!!"

A third voiced: "I'm so sad that they canceled Christina on the Coast!!!!! I don't understand why? I hope that you have a new project that we can watch soon. Your shows are my favorite, so I'm very sad they're not renewing."

© Instagram Christina Haack shared a number of photos, including one of her boyfriend and her three children

Christina on the Coast premiered in 2019 and ran for six seasons. It focused both on Christina's home life in Newport Beach, as well as showing her help her clients transform their homes into high-end properties.

While it's sad for Christina about her show, the good news is that her other program, The Flip Off, which features her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather, will be back for a second season, although there has been no confirmed date as of yet.

The Flip Off originally also starred Christina's third husband, Josh Hall, but he was axed from the series after the couple split, although he still featured in the two-hour premiere in January.

© Instagram The TV star posted several pictures featuring her kids

Christina and Josh - who met in 2021 - got married that same year in the October. However, in 2024 they announced their split and finalized their divorce in May after a ten-month legal battle.

The mom-of-three shared the news in a statement via People, expressing her grattitude for her legal team. "Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation," a representative told the publication.

© Instagram Christina with her two sons Brayden and Hudson

"She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process."

The star also shared a message of thanks and gratitude to her legal team on her Instagram Story. "You are all a true class act. I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace," she wrote.

"I appreciate you all beyond words. I have learned so much under your guidance. And I'm grateful to have this behind me," she added. "I can't wait to move on with my life and focus on what's ahead and all my blessings."

© Instagram Christina with her two oldest children, ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather

The TV star is now dating businessman Chris Larocca after they debuted their relationship earlier this year. Josh has also moved on and is dating model Stephanie Gabrys.

Chris featured in a number of Christina's photos from her summer, along with her three children, Taylor, 14, and Brayden, nine, - who she shares with Tarek, and Hudson, five, who she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.