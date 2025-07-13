Unforgettable moments from Wimbledon this year: Princess Kate's return, Iga Swiatek's historic win, and more

And just like that, The Championships have almost come to a close. Over the course of two weeks, tennis stars have battled it out on the grass courts in a bid to be named champion.

As ever, the tournament served up some memorable moments. From nail-biting games and British hopefuls staking their claim, to the return of Princess Kate and A-list guest appearances, join HELLO! as we reflect on this year's Wimbledon whirlwind.

Discover some of the best moments from the tournament below…

1/ 10 © Getty Images Royal guests The tournament saw several British royals take to the coveted Royal Box. Princess Beatrice kicked things off on day one with her mother Sarah, Duchess of York, while the likes of Lady Gabriella Windsor, Lord Frederick Windsor and Prince Michael of Kent also made appearances during the competition. Outside the Royal Box, meanwhile, Lady Amelia Windsor and her sister Lady Marina Windsor, both granddaughters of HRH Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, were spotted soaking up some tennis action.

2/ 10 © Getty Images Sonay Kartal's career-best performance The British tennis stars gave us plenty to write home about, including 23-year-old Sonay Kartal who put in a career-best performance taking her to the fourth round. Despite losing in straight sets to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Sonay cemented her status as one to watch. This time last year, she was just inside the top 300 in the world rankings. She now sits at 51st and is expected to rise further.

3/ 10 © Getty Images Missed line call There was one particularly memorable moment during her match against Pavlyuchenkova. The electronic line-calling system was turned off in error and missed three calls in one game. Notably, there was one no 'out' call when Kartal's backhand went long, prompting Pavlyuchenkova to declare that a game had been "stolen" from her. A spokesperson said: "It was found the technology was "deactivated in error on part of the server's side of the court for one game".



Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts © AFP via Getty Images 1. A lot of tennis balls Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 2. Strawberries and cream Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 3. Rufus the Hawk Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 4. Prize money The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final. 5. Longest match in history In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.

4/ 10 © Getty Images Emma Raducanu's gripping match A number of British hopefuls had us glued to our screens, including Emma Raducanu who put up a good fight in the opening rounds. Despite showcasing incredible grit and determination, the British Women's No. 1 was defeated by Sabalenka in the third round. It was an incredibly tight match and reportedly attracted the third-highest peak TV audience (a whopping five million) for a non-final match in four years, behind only her own fourth-round match with Lulu Sun last year, and Andy Murray's match against John Isner in 2022.

5/ 10 © Getty Images Norrie's spat with Jarry British tennis star Cameron Norrie made it through to the quarter-finals after emerging triumphant over Nicolás Jarry, winning 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (7-9), 6-7 (5-7), 6-3. Their match was a nail-biting affair with a handful of seriously tense moments that lasted until the very end. After the second-set tie-break, Jarry complained to the chair umpire about Norrie's excessive ball bouncing. "Is there a rule? Do you have to intervene or do I have to suck it up?" he said. Meanwhile, as the pair shook hands at the end of the match, Jarry appeared to make a comment about Norrie's fist pumping and shouts of "Come on". Recalling their exchange, Norrie shared: "He said I was a little bit vocal but that is my energy. I told him he competed so well and it was a great match."

6/ 10 © Getty Images THAT point between Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanović Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic triumphed over fellow Serbian tennis player Miomir Kecmanović in the third round. During their contest, the pair had the crowds beside themselves as they deftly whipped the ball back and forth in what has been dubbed the point of the tournament. The rally lasted 14 shots and featured an array of sensational volleys, smashes and lobs, before finishing with a winning drop shot from Djokovic.

7/ 10 © Getty Images Dimitrov's emotional moment Despite being in the driving seat in his match against Jannik Sinner, Grigor Dimitrov was forced to withdraw after injuring his pectoral muscle. In a heartfelt gesture, Sinner immediately rushed over to help.

8/ 10 © Getty Images Kate consoles runner-up Amanda Princess Kate sweetly consoled a tearful Amanda Anisimova after she suffered one of the heaviest Wimbledon defeats in 114 years.



9/ 10 © Getty Images Iga's historic win Iga Swiatek triumphed over Amanda Anisimova to become the youngest woman since 23-time champion Serena Williams in 2002 to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces. She is also the first Polish woman to ever win Wimbledon. Beyond this, her win moreover marked the first time in the open era that the Wimbledon title has been won with a double bagel.

10/ 10 © Getty George and Charlotte make an appearance Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents Prince William and Princess Kate on Day 14 of Wimbledon. The youngsters, who are huge tennis fans, appeared in their element as they took their seats in the Royal Box.