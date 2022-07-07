Serena Williams' unbelievable kitchen was designed by sister Venus - photos The Wimbledon star has an ultra-modern family home

Wimbledon star Serena Williams has a jaw-dropping family home in Florida where she lives with her husband Alexis and their daughter Olympia. The mammoth mansion has been impeccably designed by her sister Venus' interior design company V Starr – including her Instagram-ready kitchen which is like nothing we've ever seen…

WATCH: Serena Williams films inside home karaoke room

It has white walls, black cupboards and a white island unit, with a modern, angular dining table attached to the back. Two chairs were positioned in front of the table, and the room was finished off with gold accents, including the lights, splashback tiles and the trim on the giant fridge.

"Love the warmth and style of my European Oak Bespoke wide plank @Hakwood flooring throughout my house designed by @vstarrdesign. Photos by @ryanloco," the tennis champion captioned the photos.

The tennis pro showed off her stunning family home

Delighted with her modern interior, one follower remarked: "Ohhh I would never leave the kitchen!!" and a second added: "That fridge is everything." Another wrote: "One day I’ll get my dream kitchen. The black in here is perfect!"

The flooring continued from her kitchen into the dining room, which has a table with enough seating for eight guests. The space is similarly minimalistic, with white walls and cream curtains – but the main feature is the selection of gold, black, brown and grey lamps hanging from the ceiling.

Serena Williams' swimming pool in Miami

Serena also shared a look at her art gallery, which used to be the formal living room but now boasts a bench where she can admire the bold artwork, a white and clear piano and an electric fire. Many of her fans previously compared the space to a modern gallery, and we can see why!

Elsewhere, Serena and her family have access to his and hers bathrooms, with chic white and edgy black designs, a trophy room, karaoke space, swimming pool, wine cellar and a home gym.

But one feature that is missing is a tennis court. Speaking to Architectural Digest, the star explained that she "wanted to separate home from work".



