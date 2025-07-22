Bill Cosby's surprising net worth four years after allegations against him were overturned

Bill Cosby was once considered one of the wealthiest entertainers in the world. His career spanned decades in stand-up comedy, television, endorsements, and production.

But when numerous allegations surfaced in the mid-2010s, his wealth and career took a severe hit.

It's been four years since the sexual assault cases were overturned and here is where he stands today.

Highest paid actor

Bill earned most of his fortune from creating The Cosby Show.

In the late 1980s and 1990s. He was the highest-paid television actor in the world at the time.

The Cosby Show was pulled

Bill's net worth was estimated at between $300-$400 million dollars prior to his legal drama. This was built upon syndication rights, residuals, and various lucrative deals.

The years following the initial allegations and subsequent court battles, however, saw a dramatic decline in his active income streams.

Reruns of The Cosby Show were pulled from syndication by many networks, endorsement deals evaporated, and planned projects were shelved. While his core wealth, accumulated over a long and successful career, remained substantial, his ability to generate new income was severely curtailed.

Legal battles

Bill became embroiled in a series of protracted legal battles primarily centered on numerous allegations of sexual assault. His legal odyssey spanned years, culminating in a criminal conviction that was later overturned.

The widespread accusations against Bill gained significant traction in the mid-2010s, though many individual claims dated back decades. Over 60 women publicly accused him of sexual assault, often detailing similar patterns of alleged behavior involving incapacitation through drugs.

His reputation was shattered when he was sentenced to three to 10 years in jail after being convicted of sexual assault.

That judgement was overturned, and Bill walked free from prison after serving two years of the sentence.

His fortune today

Bill's net worth is reported to now be approximately $200 million. He invested a lot of money in a valuable real estate portfolio and art collection. However, he also spent a lot of money on various legal defenses. In 2022, a jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a teenager in the seventies.

At the peak of The Cosby Show show, Bill was earning $4 million per episode (which is the equivalent of $8 million today).

In the last two decades alone, the show has generated over $1.5 billion from syndication. As the owner of 20% of the show's profits, Bill earned at least $300 million from syndication sales.

His marriage

Bill has been married to his wife Camille since 1964. She has stood by him through all of the allegations.

The character of Clair Huxtable from The Cosby Show was based on her. She's an American television producer and philanthropist.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death

Bill paid tribute to his onscreen son, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, after his tragic death at the age of 54. The star drowned during a family vacation in Costa Rica in July 2025.

He spoke with CBS News about the actor’s legacy when he said: “He was always a great studier, and I enjoyed working with him very much,” Bill said. “He was very professional. He always knew his part... He always knew his lines, and he always knew where to go.”