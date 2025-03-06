Katie Holmes to show a different side to herself as shares exciting countdown with fans

Katie Holmes has been thriving in her empty nest era, having taken on a number of projects to keep busy following daughter Suri's departure from the family home.

And now, the Dawson's Creek star is set to return to the TV in an exciting new role, which will show a very different side to her.

The star took to Instagram this week to post a preview of her upcoming appearance in Poker Face 2, which will be released this spring.

Katie is one of the many guest stars in the new season, alongside Cynthia Erivos and John Mulaney. The news was first announced in 2024, and at the time, Katie posted a message expressing her excitement on social media.

She shared a press release about the new series, and wrote in the caption: "Thank you for having me!" while tagging Poker Face's main star Natasha Lyonne.

She also wrote a message over the image: "What a thrill!"

Poker Face follows Natasha's character Charlie Cale, a woman who is on the run. During her various pit stops, she encounters strange cases and ends up resolving many mysteries in unconventional ways. It premiered on Peacock in 2023.

Guest stars in the first season included Chloe Sevigny, Adrien Brody and Nick Nolte.

Katie recently enjoyed a stint on Broadway, playing Mrs Webb in Our Town. She took her social media followers along for the ride during her time on stage, and posted several behind-the-scenes moments on social media, including a look at a surprise baby shower for her co-star John McGinty, and her own birthday celebration back in December.

Katie shared footage of her castmates, as well as her daughter Suri, holding up photos of her backstage while singing as they surprised her as she walked through the door.

Our Town proved to be a great distraction for Katie, who began rehearsing for the show shortly before her daughter went off to college.

The teenager is now living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, having moved there at the end of the summer to begin her first year in college at Carnegie Mellon University.

"I'm proud of my daughter," Katie told Town & Country back in 2024 when talking about going to college. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

Suri has come back to New York City on several occasions, including during the holidays and to watch Katie in Our Town on more than one occasion.

As well as staying busy with new work, Katie has also been enjoying getting stuck in to the vast amount of activities New York City has to offer.

She told Town & Country just before her daughter went off to college that she had enrolled in a dance class and had also joined a book club.