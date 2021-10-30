Alice Evans accuses estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd of three year affair - details Welsh actor Ioan filed for divorce in March of this year

Alice Evans has accused her estranged husband, Ioan Gruffudd, of allegedly having a three-year-long affair following their acrimonious split earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, the actress – who tied the knot to Welsh actor Ioan in 2007 and shares two children with him – wrote: "So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I'm a bad person and I'm not exciting and he no longer wants to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad… has been in a relationship for three years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca."

In a piece written for The Mail Online, Alice opened up further about her husband's alleged infidelity, writing: "Apparently the aspiring actress Bianca Wallace had worked on Ioan's Australian show, Harrow, as an extra. For at least the last two seasons," she wrote. "My mouth went dry and I felt like I was going to throw up as I suddenly realised where she was: the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, where my husband was staying for his six-month French shoot."

She added: "Then I got that feeling. The feeling nobody in a relationship — even one that's seen better days —wants to feel: My God. They are a couple. He has a girlfriend! But, he's my husband…"

Ioan's picture, which he shared on Wednesday, shows him smiling and eating ice cream on a set with the 30-year-old actress and producer. He cryptically captioned the post: "Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace" alongside two love heart emojis.

Ioan shared a photo of himself and rumoured girlfriend Bianca Wallace on Wednesday

Alice, 50, stunned fans back in January by announcing that Ioan had "walked out" on her after saying he "no longer loves her". She shared on Twitter: "Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is leaving his family, starting next week.

"Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry."

Liar star Ioan, 48, and Alice first met in 2000 while co-starring in 102 Dalmatians, and are parents to two little girls, Ella Betsi, born in 2009, and Elsie Marigold, who arrived in 2013.

