Ioan Gruffudd, 50, confirms engagement to Biance Wallace, 30, following 'shock' divorce from ex Alice Evans

Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace have confirmed their engagement two years after they went public with their relationship and the Welsh actor split from his ex-wife, Alice Evans.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to share the news, with the actress looking over the moon with a shiny engagement ring, that featured an emerald in its centre, on her finger with the newly engaged couple nearly kissing in the back garden of their shared home.

© Instagram Bianca shared the couple's joy

In her caption, Bianca enthused: "The most precious thing happened…" alongside a heart and a ring emoji, and her followers were quick to rush to the comments to share their congratulations.

One said: "We have a wedding to plan, yayayay so happy for my two favourites!!" while a second added: "Eeeeeeeee! My heart literally smiled when I saw this. Sending so much love and wishes of continued happiness to you both. Love wins."

© Instagram Ioan and Bianca have been dating for several years

A third commented: "What immense joy!! All the happiness to you and that together you can do everything you want," while a fourth wrote: "Congratulations!! I'm so happy for both of you. And your ring is absolutely beautiful!!!!" and a fifth posted: "Love the true love!! When you know, you know. Here's to a lifetime of joy."

Ioan and Biance went public with their relationship following the Fantastic Four star's divorce from ex-wife Alice Evans, however, the actress accused her ex-husband of having a "three-year" affair with Bianca.

© Pascal Le Segretain Ioan announced his split from Alice in 2021

Back in 2021, Alice took to X, which was then known as Twitter to write: "So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I'm a bad person and I'm not exciting and he no longer wants to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad… has been in a relationship for three years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca."

In a piece written for MailOnline, Alice opened up further about her husband's alleged infidelity, writing: "Apparently the aspiring actress Bianca Wallace had worked on Ioan's Australian show, Harrow, as an extra. For at least the last two seasons," she wrote.

WATCH: Alice Evans breaks down on Lorraine speaking about split from ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd

"My mouth went dry and I felt like I was going to throw up as I suddenly realised where she was: the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, where my husband was staying for his six-month French shoot."

Alice continued: "Then I got that feeling. The feeling nobody in a relationship — even one that's seen better days —wants to feel: My God. They are a couple. He has a girlfriend! But, he's my husband…"

© Frazer Harrison Alice accused her ex-husband of having an affair

The former couple's divorce was confirmed earlier in 2021 when Alice announced that Ioan had "walked out" on her after saying he "no longer loves her". She shared: "Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is leaving his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry."

READ: Ioan Gruffudd's girlfriend Bianca Wallace reveals devastating secret health battle

RELATED: Margot Robbie's engagement ring will be your wedding inspiration for 2024