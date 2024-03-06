Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's $18 million LA mansion where rocker had 'near-fatal' fall

Sharon Osbourne may currently be in the Celebrity Big Brother house, but it won't be long before she returns to her husband Ozzy, who remains in the family's countryside mansion in Buckinghamshire.

Revealing the heartbreaking reason why she didn't want to commit to the full 19-day stint on the ITV show, former X Factor judge Sharon admitted it was just too difficult to be away from husband Ozzy, who has Parkinson's Disease.

She shared: "I don't want to stay away from Ozzy for too long. We're so close as a family. I don't think I have ever gone a week without talking to any of them, ever. Through fights, feuds, everything. We still talk and this will definitely be the longest."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's wild love story

Amid Ozzy's ongoing health struggles, the Osbourne's called it quits on their time in LA and returned back to the UK after the Black Sabbath singer suffered a near-fatal fall at the mansion.

The Birmingham-born music legend told the Daily Mail he thought he was "dying" after falling the the bathroom, and had to undergo major surgery amid his injuries.

© Instagram At home with the Osbournes

After living in the City of Angels for over 20 years, the couple listed their Hancock Park home for sale. According to Variety, the family bought the sprawling property for $12 million, but are set to make millions of dollars in profit after they listed it for an eye-watering $18million.

Tour the jaw-dropping home that's currently still on the market…

Sharon and Ozzy lived in their LA mansion with 11 pets – two cats and nine dogs – and they all be moved out of the iconic home. With 9,000 square feet, their pets have plenty of space to roam freely and the Spanish Colonial home has eight bedrooms as well as eight bathrooms. The striking exterior of the couple's property is definitely one of the highlights – with the huge lunette entranceway and ornate wall surrounding the building making it picture-perfect. The home also boasts large manicured grounds at the front, where Sharon and Ozzy exercise their dogs.

© Photo: Instagram Sharon has shown off a few of the bedrooms of her palatial home on social media. In one picture, fans could see the star enjoying cuddles with her dogs upon a vast bed. The king size feature suggests this is the master bedroom and Sharon also has a large leather headboard in a cool blue/grey tone.



The chat show host has styled up another bedroom with a luxurious headboard dressing a sprawling bed - plenty of space for her pups to squeeze in.



An Instagram photo of Sharon and Ozzy's LA kitchen revealed an American diner-style booth in pink leather. Sharon is sat at a checkerboard table and this retro area is a clear sign of her quirky style. In the background, fans can observe her storage cupboards which give off a country chic vibe with wire covered panels.

Ozzy appeared in one of Sharon's posts during the pandemic, as he recovered from the virus on a large L-shaped couch. The blue seat features a check cover and an eclectic mix of cushions. A beautiful mosaic table can just about be seen in the corner of the frame.



Sharon showed off a more formal living room setting for an appearance on The Talk. The host has chosen to clash prints in this room with a luxurious looking patterned couch in blue and cream curtains featuring a baroque-style print. There is a selection of multi-coloured cushions displayed on the couch and the room also has a silver console table dressed with family photographs.

