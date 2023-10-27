Taylor Swift is now a billionaire – her epic net worth revealed

Taylor Swift already had a staggering net worth before she embarked on her sell-out Eras Tour - but thanks to its success, she has seen her wealth skyrocket and has now become a billionaire at the age of 33.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Taylor is one of a handful of entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone. Just her tour is expected to gross $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales, according to CNN. The concert film is also dominating at the box office, and she's just released '1989 (Taylor's Version)' which will also no doubt add to her growing bank balance.

© SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Taylor Swift is reportedly now a billionaire

Taylor Swift's net worth

Earlier in 2023, Forbes estimated her net worth to be an astounding $740 million, however, now she is said to be worth $1.1 billion. It's not just Taylor's wealth that grew either, thanks to her record-breaking Eras tour, she helped boost the US economy by $4.3 billion this summer.

"Taylor Swift’s 'Eras' tour is rewriting the playbook of entertainment economics," Chris Leyden, director of growth marketing at SeatGeek, previously told CNN. "She’s not just a performer — she's an economic phenomenon."

© Taylor Hill/TAS23 Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour " at Paycor Stadium on June 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Throughout her illustrious career, Taylor’s key income streams have been her record sales, concert tours, merchandise sales, and high-profile brand endorsements.

She has partnerships with prominent brands such as Capital One, AT&T, Stella McCartney, and others, which also contribute significantly to her income.

Yet, it's her tours that truly stand as a testament to her global popularity and profitability. In 2015, The 1989 World Tour grossed over $250 million, and her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018 generated $315 million.

© Getty Taylor Swift is seen arriving at Electric Lady recording studio

Taylor’s earnings don't just stop at ticket sales; her merchandise sales too play a crucial role in her financial success.

According to Forbes, "her coveted on-site merchandise — which she sells at an average price of $80 — could add an estimated $87 million in proceeds to her fortune."

On the real estate front, Taylor has astutely invested in properties spanning four states. Her real estate portfolio is estimated to be worth over $150 million, including a $30 million Beverly Hills mansion, a $17.75 million seaside estate in Rhode Island, and an estimated $40 million worth of property in New York City.

© Robert Kamau Taylor Swift seen out and about in Manhattan

However, it's not just earning and investing where Taylor shines. She is also known for her generosity and philanthropy. Over the years, she has made significant donations to causes she supports. Taylor once said: "I've been so lucky to have fans who have supported me so much, and I wanted to give back."

She has donated to disaster relief efforts, pledged $4 million to the Country Music Hall of Fame, and supported education initiatives.

© Getty Images The Oscar winner attended the opening night of Taylor's The Eras Tour

Moreover, her support extends to fellow artists too. Speaking about Taylor’s financial assistance during her lawsuit, Kesha told Rolling Stone, "Taylor is a sweetheart. Very, very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous."

In addition to her earnings, investments, and philanthropy, Taylor's decision-making showcases her financial acumen.

In 2022, she backed out of a $100 million sponsorship deal with FTX over concerns of selling unregistered securities. Business Insider reported that this proved to be a wise decision, given that other celebrities who failed to withdraw are now facing lawsuits.