Priscilla Presley addresses 'misconceptions' about her following turbulent few months

Priscilla Presley is sharing insight into how she has handled how fame has treated her.

The Elvis & Me author was only 14-years-old when she met her future husband, then 24-year-old Elvis Presley, and shot to fame only a few years later when he started dating her and moved her into his famed Graceland home.

Since then, she has faced no shortage of ups and downs in the spotlight, ones that have come with plenty of speculation about her personal life.

In a new video on Instagram, Priscilla addressed how she has tackled "some of the misconceptions about you that have been spread" throughout her nearly 60 years in the spotlight, first maintaining: "You can't please everyone. No matter what, they're going to believe what they want to believe."

"I do what I do because I want to, I feel I'm a good person, I would never harm or hurt an animal or anyone," she went on.

"What the tabloids say, how they make things up, yes it's hurtful," she acknowledged, however she emphasized: "But I know who I am, and I care a lot for people, and my heart goes out to them, in every way, [to anyone who] is suffering, or who needs help, or just needs someone to talk to, or just a hello, believe it or not."

"I sometimes wonder what happened to us? What happened to the smiles, and the greetings, and saying hello?" she then reflected, adding: "I look back at different times, and we're going through a different time right now, and we need each other, and we need good words."

"I think if I could do that to help someone it would put a smile on my face and make me happy," she concluded.

Priscilla has most recently made headlines over a lawsuit in which she alleges that her ex-business partner Brigitte Kruse, and her former attorney Lynn Walker Wright, among others, took advantage of her and stole $1 million from her.

It is an ongoing lawsuit from last summer, in which she claimed she was not only a victim of financial abuse, but elder abuse.