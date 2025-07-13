Travis Kelce's private life emerges in new light from family amid 'hiatus'

The NFL off-season is officially about to end, which means Travis Kelce is returning to training for the Kansas City Chiefs and will soon be back on the field.

Travis, 35, and his older brother Jason Kelce, 37, are therefore taking their usual break from their podcast New Heights, with Jason announcing they were soon entering "hiatus" mode until things eased back up for the tight end and he could return.

Although, in the interim, the NFL pro brothers are still getting their feet wet in the spotlight, trading out their football gear for irons, playing in the American Century Championship golf game over the weekend with their dad Ed.

© Getty Images Jason and Travis are playing at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe

Speaking with press at the event, captured by Starcade Media, the retired Philadelphia Eagles player spoke about his bond with his younger brother and how it's evolved especially since they started their podcast together.

"Travis and I have been close for a long time," he gushed. "Now with the podcast, we talk to each other more than we ever have."

Jason emphasized that while they'd always been close, things have definitely changed as adults. "We loved each other growing up. We still love each other. Now it's more like peer to peer, whereas growing up, being the older brother, it was a little bit different. Now it's just, he's my best friend on the planet."

© Getty Images Travis will soon return to NFL training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs

Getting to be more actively in communication, not only behind closed doors, have brought their families closer, per the dad-of-four, also involving Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift.

"We get to talk once a week, and our families are close," Jason continued. "He's a great uncle. I think we try to share the right amount on the internet, the viral moments and whatnot. But you also try to keep some of the stuff private…We're a family that loves each other, we love being around each other, and it's good to sit down and talk once a week."

© Getty Images "Travis and I have been close for a long time. Now with the podcast, we talk to each other more than we ever have."

On the previous episode of their podcast on July 9, the pair mentioned they had "come to the end of the road" for the season, and will take some time off after their season finale on July 23.

"Travis is going to training camp, as you all know," Jason stated. "Whenever training camp starts, we take a hiatus from the pod, because it's nearly impossible to do a podcast while somebody's in training camp."

© Getty Images The podcast will air its final episode on July 23

Travis will be at training camp from July 22 to August 13, with the pair having pre-taped a few more episodes of New Heights that will air intermittently. The Chiefs will return with their first game of the season on September 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, although they have three pre-season games beforehand.

One more round of the American Century Championship is scheduled for Sunday July 13, with Travis currently at T68 in the standings after two rounds, followed by Jason at T86. Currently leading the pack are a pair of former athletes, former NHL player Joe Pavelski and former American soccer player Taylor Twellman.