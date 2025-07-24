Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Donnie Wahlberg's net worth — and how it compares to famous brother Mark
Split image of brothers Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg© Getty

The famous brothers are co-owners of the Wahlburgers restaurant chain

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Donnie Wahlberg has been in the spotlight for the better part of his life, and in different capacities.

Following in the footsteps of his older brother Mark Wahlberg, who first gained fame as member of the hip hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch in the 1990s, the Blue Bloods alum also began his career around the same time as part of the boy band New Kids on the Block.

The band announced their break-up in 1994, and two years later, the former singer made his film debut in the crime film Bullet, which also starred Mickey Rourke and Tupac Shakur.

Donnie Wahlberg, Paul Wahlberg and Mark Wahlberg attend the Wahlburgers Coney Island VIP Preview Party at Wahlburgers Coney Island on June 23, 2015 in New York City© FilmMagic
Donnie, Paul and Mark in 2015

Donnie's net worth

At 55 years old and 40 years into his career, Donnie has a reported net worth of approximately $25 million.

In addition to his work on New Kids on the Block and his acting work, which includes ten years on the beloved CBS procedural Blue Bloods, which came to an end in 2014, Donnie co-owns a line of restaurants, Wahlburgers, with his brothers Paul and Mark.

Wahlburgers is a chain of casual burger restaurants founded in 2011 and based predominantly around Massachusetts, though there are also locations in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block visit "The Joan Rivers Show" on December 2, 1992 at CBS Broadcast Center in New York City© Getty
Mark and Donnie in 1992

In 2014, it spawned a reality TV show of the same name focused on the restaurant and the lives of the Wahlberg family, which ran for ten seasons, until 2019.

In July 2025, Wahlburgers simultaneously closed 79 of its locations, though they were all technically food court kiosks within Iowa-based grocery store Hy-Vee. Per USA Today, CEO Randy Sharpe said: "It's not a full-service restaurant, and it wasn't a significant revenue driver for either side."

Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg attend the Wahlburgers Coney Island Preview Party at Wahlburgers Coney Island on June 23, 2015 in New York City© WireImage
Mark with his wife Rhea Durham

Mark's net worth

Mark, whose film credits includes popular movies such as the Ted comedy franchise as well as Daddy's Home, The Departed, Father Stu, Italian Job, The Fighter, and The Lovely Bones, among others, has a reported net worth of approximately $400 million.

He has a variety of other business interests in addition to co-owning Wahlburgers, including owning a variety of car dealerships, and stake in the Barbados Tridents cricket team as well as the F45 fitness franchise, of which he is Chief Brand Officer.

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy attend the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada© Getty
Donnie and Jenny in 2024

Donnie's personal life

Donnie was married to Kimberly Fey from 1999 until 2008, and the former couple share two kids, sons Xavier, 32, and Elijah, 23.

In 2013, he started dating actress Jenny McCarthy, who is a mom to son Evan, 23, and they got engaged and married the following year. 

