Blue Bloods stars' net worths compared: from Tom Selleck to Donnie Wahlberg

CBS' beloved crime procedural drama Blue Bloods will be coming to an end soon after a 14-year run, and both the cast and the fans are equally devastated.

A second part to the show's 14th season will be released this fall, which fans have dubbed a truncated 15th season, and will mark the conclusion of the Reagan family's journey.

Several of the show's main stars were notable entertainment heavyweights even before joining the show, but have become household names since then, having captivated record audiences for over a decade with their exploits in law enforcement.

Over the years, several of their salaries have also increased exponentially, thanks to the success of the show, and despite reportedly taking a 25% pay cut for the final season, they've added to their impressive net worths with their long tenure on the series.

Take a look below at the net worths of the biggest stars of Blue Bloods, from Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg, to Bridget Moynahan and Len Vanessa Ray, and here's how they compare…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Tom Selleck Tom arguably came into the show with the highest profile, thanks to the eight years he spent portraying Thomas Magnum in the '80s classic crime drama Magnum P.I., plus his impressive film career. At his peak, he was making nearly $5 million per season of Magnum (and that's '80s money for you!). SEE: Tom Selleck's incredible five decade career, from heartthrob status to Blue Bloods in photos As it stands, with a decades-long career to brag about, plus much more made through endorsements and other film & TV work, his net worth now is at an impressive $25 million, per celebritynetworth.com.

2/ 7 © Getty Images Donnie Wahlberg Donnie has an impressive screen record, starring in shows like Boomtown and movies like the Saw franchise. He also owns the chain Wahlburgers with his brothers Paul and Mark. However, his main claim to fame, apart from Blue Bloods, is music. MORE: Meet Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg's blended family In the '80s, he shot to fame as a member of New Kids on the Block, one of the most successful boy bands of all time, considered a pioneer for groups like the Backstreet Boys and N*SYNC. He continues to tour and perform with them, and they contribute heavily to his $25 million net worth.

3/ 7 © Getty Images Bridget Moynahan Bridget first began her extensive career as a model, posing for the covers of several magazines and appearing in national commercials before even stepping foot into acting. She has also had several major endorsements over the years. LOOK: Blue Bloods stars out of costume: From Tom Selleck to Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan Thanks to her roles in TV staples like Sex and the City, plus box office smashes like I, Robot, Coyote Ugly, The Sum of All Fears, John Wick, and John Wick: Chapter 2, she also boasts a $25 million net worth.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Will Estes Will's filmography spans all the way back to the late '80s, when he was cast as Will at the age of 11 in the syndicated New Lassie series from 1989-92. He followed that up with several appearances in film and TV over the decades. Thanks to his several other roles, including a starring role in the NBC drama American Dreams, his work in music videos, and his early commercial campaigns, Will's net worth stands at $5 million.

5/ 7 © Getty Images Len Cariou Len has had a storied career in film and TV with roles in movies like About Schmidt and Spotlight, and shows such as Murder, She Wrote, but his main claim to fame is absolutely the stage. MORE: Why Linda Reagan really left Blue Bloods revealed He won a Tony Award for his portrayal of Sweeney Todd in the original Broadway production of the musical, and has been nominated several more times for shows like Applause and A Little Night Music. The Canadian actor has a net worth of $4 million.

6/ 7 © Getty Images Vanessa Ray Vanessa's career in TV and film may not be as extensive as a lot of her co-stars, but she's accrued some pretty impressive credits to her name on the small screen (plus a 2022 music video appearance with her co-star Donnie's band New Kids on the Block). She is best known for her long-running turns on popular shows Pretty Little Liars, Suits, and As the World Turns, not to mention her decade-long run with Blue Bloods. Vanessa's net worth is now at $3 million.