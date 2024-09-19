Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blue Bloods stars' net worths compared: from Tom Selleck to Donnie Wahlberg
Blue Bloods stars' net worths compared: from Tom Selleck to Donnie Wahlberg
Will Estes, Len Cariou, Bridget Moynahan, Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg are seen on the set of "Blue Bloods" in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on May 01, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Blue Bloods stars' net worths compared: from Tom Selleck to Donnie Wahlberg

The CBS crime procedural also stars Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes and Len Cariou

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
CBS' beloved crime procedural drama Blue Bloods will be coming to an end soon after a 14-year run, and both the cast and the fans are equally devastated.

A second part to the show's 14th season will be released this fall, which fans have dubbed a truncated 15th season, and will mark the conclusion of the Reagan family's journey.

Several of the show's main stars were notable entertainment heavyweights even before joining the show, but have become household names since then, having captivated record audiences for over a decade with their exploits in law enforcement.

Over the years, several of their salaries have also increased exponentially, thanks to the success of the show, and despite reportedly taking a 25% pay cut for the final season, they've added to their impressive net worths with their long tenure on the series.

Take a look below at the net worths of the biggest stars of Blue Bloods, from Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg, to Bridget Moynahan and Len Vanessa Ray, and here's how they compare…

1/7

More Than Meets the Eye Erin tries not to feel overpowered as her new boss shadows her at work just as shes trying to get a nervous eye-witness to reveal the identity of who shot her boyfriend. Also, the serial killer who previously held Danny and Baez hostage resurfaces, and when Jaime arrests an intrusive reporter who appears at a series of store lootings, it leads to a standoff between Frank and the Attorney General over the press First Amendment rights, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan.© Getty Images

Tom Selleck

Tom arguably came into the show with the highest profile, thanks to the eight years he spent portraying Thomas Magnum in the '80s classic crime drama Magnum P.I., plus his impressive film career. At his peak, he was making nearly $5 million per season of Magnum (and that's '80s money for you!).

SEE: Tom Selleck's incredible five decade career, from heartthrob status to Blue Bloods in photos

As it stands, with a decades-long career to brag about, plus much more made through endorsements and other film & TV work, his net worth now is at an impressive $25 million, per celebritynetworth.com.

2/7

"Loyalty" Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring and Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malika Yoba), Danny's old partner. Also, Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson, on part one of the two-part premiere of the fourteenth season of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle andDonnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan© Getty Images

Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie has an impressive screen record, starring in shows like Boomtown and movies like the Saw franchise. He also owns the chain Wahlburgers with his brothers Paul and Mark. However, his main claim to fame, apart from Blue Bloods, is music.

MORE: Meet Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg's blended family

In the '80s, he shot to fame as a member of New Kids on the Block, one of the most successful boy bands of all time, considered a pioneer for groups like the Backstreet Boys and N*SYNC. He continues to tour and perform with them, and they contribute heavily to his $25 million net worth.

3/7

"Loyalty" Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring and Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malika Yoba), Danny's old partner. Also, Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson, on part one of the two-part premiere of the fourteenth season of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle andDonnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan© Getty Images

Bridget Moynahan

Bridget first began her extensive career as a model, posing for the covers of several magazines and appearing in national commercials before even stepping foot into acting. She has also had several major endorsements over the years.

LOOK: Blue Bloods stars out of costume: From Tom Selleck to Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan

Thanks to her roles in TV staples like Sex and the City, plus box office smashes like I, Robot, Coyote Ugly, The Sum of All Fears, John Wick, and John Wick: Chapter 2, she also boasts a $25 million net worth.

4/7

On Dangerous Ground Danny and Jamie clash over a gang-related shooting after Jamie oversteps as part of his new position and Danny empathizes too closely with a victim. Also, Erin and Anthony search for answers when a lawyer in their office jeopardizes a case involving Erins nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman); and Frank grows concerned when hes not invited to speak at a policing forum, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan. Photo is a screen grab.© Getty Images

Will Estes

Will's filmography spans all the way back to the late '80s, when he was cast as Will at the age of 11 in the syndicated New Lassie series from 1989-92. He followed that up with several appearances in film and TV over the decades.

Thanks to his several other roles, including a starring role in the NBC drama American Dreams, his work in music videos, and his early commercial campaigns, Will's net worth stands at $5 million.

5/7

Len Cariou© Getty Images

Len Cariou

Len has had a storied career in film and TV with roles in movies like About Schmidt and Spotlight, and shows such as Murder, She Wrote, but his main claim to fame is absolutely the stage.

MORE: Why Linda Reagan really left Blue Bloods revealed

He won a Tony Award for his portrayal of Sweeney Todd in the original Broadway production of the musical, and has been nominated several more times for shows like Applause and A Little Night Music. The Canadian actor has a net worth of $4 million.

6/7

Past History Danny and Baez race against the clock to catch a serial killer targeting young women across the city. Also, Erin and Eddie clash when Eddie intervenes in a murder case and Erins personal life; and Frank must decide how to discipline his grandson Joe Hill (Will Hochman) when Joe breaks protocol while working on a joint task force with the FBI, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko.© Getty Images

Vanessa Ray

Vanessa's career in TV and film may not be as extensive as a lot of her co-stars, but she's accrued some pretty impressive credits to her name on the small screen (plus a 2022 music video appearance with her co-star Donnie's band New Kids on the Block).

She is best known for her long-running turns on popular shows Pretty Little Liars, Suits, and As the World Turns, not to mention her decade-long run with Blue Bloods. Vanessa's net worth is now at $3 million.

7/7

Lost Ones Danny and Baezs investigation into the death of a chess hustler is complicated by interference from the victims son. Also, Erin is offered an endorsement of her run for D.A. by an influential Harlem pastor in exchange for a professional favor; Gormley comes to Frank with a request regarding a disabled officer who has a connection to Danny; and Jamie tries to make amends with a man he regrets putting away as a young officer, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Marisa Ramirez as Det. Maria Baez. Photo is a screen grab.© Getty Images

Marisa Ramirez

Marisa has spent a majority of her TV career playing acclaimed roles in popular soap operas, including turns in The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful, and her most notable, General Hospital.

She has also had starring turns in TV series like Body of Proof, Against the Wall and Miracles (plus a decade with Blue Bloods), and thanks to her consistent work, has a net worth of $3 million like her co-star Vanessa.

