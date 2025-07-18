Kansas City Chiefs star 'profoundly sorry' after being handed 30-day jail sentence

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation after pleading guilty to his role in a multicar crash last year.

On May 30, 2024, the 25-year-old was traveling at 119 mph in a Lamborghini Urus SUV shortly before the crash in Dallas, which involved six vehicles and sent two people to the hospital, according to authorities.

Verdict

On Thursday, he reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges – collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury – according to a statement released by the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

"When someone with Mr. Rice's public platform chooses to drive so recklessly, there is a responsibility to acknowledge the danger posed to others and take accountability," Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said in a statement.

© Getty Images Rashee has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and 5 years probabtion

"A vehicle in the wrong hands can be as dangerous as any weapon. We are extremely fortunate that no lives were lost that day, and Mr. Rice is fortunate to have walked away unharmed."

He added: "We hope he takes this as an opportunity to mature and leads by example moving forward. I wish him the best in making safer choices."

Rashee released a statement through his attorney and said that he is "profoundly sorry" for the "damages" he caused.

© Getty Images Rashee said he is 'profoundly sorry' for his involvement in the crash

"Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas," he said. "There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole.

"I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart."

He added: "Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families."

© Getty Images Rashee will likely receive a multigame suspension from the NFL

According to ESPN, Rashee will likely receive a multigame suspension at some point during the 2025 season from the NFL following the resolution of the criminal case.

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review," NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy told ESPN.

When pressed for a response by The Associated Press on Thursday, the Chiefs said that they did not have a comment.

© Getty Images Rashee paid over $115,000 in restitution to the victims

As part of his plea agreement, Rashee paid over $115,000 in restitution to the victims of the crash for their medical expenses. However, some of them have filed civil lawsuits against him.

One of the lawsuits was settled on July 16, with Rashee agreeing to pay the victim about $1.086 million. Another lawsuit, filed in May, is outstanding, according to USA Today.

A Dallas district court judge ruled that Rashee can serve the jail time at any point during the five-year deferred probationary period.