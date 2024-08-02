Chloe Kelly ditched original wedding dress for hip-split plunging gown

Chloe Kelly may be decisive when it comes to her football strategy, but she was more hesitant when it came to making wedding decisions. The Lioness star, 26, married her partner Scott Moore in July following a five-year relationship in front of fellow footballers Gabby George, Sandy Maciver and Mayumi Pacheco.

She only left herself seven months between her stunning Lapland engagement in December 2023 and her big day, and while she was very quick to confirm her Cheshire wedding venue, Merrydale Manor, Chloe spent more time deliberating her bridal look.

In an interview with Vogue, Chloe - who scored the winning goal for the Lionesses at the Euros final in 2022 - explained that she changed her mind about her chosen gown when she tried it on a second time.

While she had a backup ready, the sportswoman decided it worked better as her evening look. 'Third time is the charm,' as the saying goes! Chloe put her trust in the shop assistant who found a gown that tied together the best parts of the other two dresses – and she knew it was the one from her family's reaction.

"My mum, Jane, just started crying, my sister Paris was beaming, and I remember saying, 'I just want to FaceTime Scott and show him!' But I knew that was one thing I couldn’t do," she said.

Chloe looked resplendent in a corset-style dress with a plunging neckline and cut-out underskirt with hip-height leg splits. It was topped with a heavily embellished sheer lace overlay that snaked around her arms and hugged her figure.

© Karwai Tang The couple tied the knot in Cheshire in July following a private five-year relationship

She teamed it with Jimmy Choo heels and a Galia Lahav veil pinned into her half-updo. Chloe's long blonde hair had been softly curled and brushed out into delicate waves that fell down her back, partially obscuring the backless design of her gown. The top section was twisted at the crown of her head, while two strands framed her face – a look that was not her original choice.

Suffering from indecision once again, Chloe admitted she originally asked her hairstylist Michael to style her hair up before making a U-turn.

"I’m lucky we did the wedding so quickly, otherwise I’d just keep changing my mind about things," she admitted.

© Getty Chloe - who scored the winning goal at the Euros in 2022 - knew she wanted to plan a quick wedding that wouldn't clash with any tournaments

For the evening reception, Chloe swapped her cut-out bridal gown for an equally daring sparkly number. Features included a plunging V-neck, long sparkly sleeves and matching sheer glitter down each side of the mermaid silhouette.

She swapped her pearl-encrusted heels for chunky bridal white platforms, perfect for dancing the night away with her closest friends and family, starting with her first dance to Never Change by Picture This.

Love story

© Instagram The pair met at Everton

Chloe and Scott met through football, but it took them a long time to strike up a romance. "Scott was working as a groundsman at Everton while I was playing there," Chloe told Vogue.

"One day I held the door for him, and ever since that day he kept saying he was going to message me. When he did slide into my DMs, I didn’t see it for ages, because it was in my requests folder, and then when I did see it I was like, ‘Who is this?’ But when I saw a few people that I knew had followed him, I realised, I must know him!"

© Instagram Scott proposed in Lapland in December 2023 in front of the northern lights

A low-key first date to IKEA was the start of their five-year relationship, which culminated in a "surprise" proposal at Lapland underneath the northern lights in December 2023.

"It was incredible. I couldn’t actually see the ring because we couldn’t have the flash on as you wouldn’t be able to see the lights, but I still said yes!" she said.

© Instagram Chloe Kelly showed off her halo diamond engagement ring on a husky ride

Chloe elaborated on the special moment on Jamie Laing and Sophie Haboo's NewlyWeds podcast. "The woman with the huskies obviously knew. And she pulled us to the side and was like, 'Let's take some pictures now so the Northern Lights are out... we might not get them when we get to the top'.

© Instagram The couple celebrated their engagement with Prosecco in a teepee

"So she's taking pictures, and the snow is up here, so when Scott got on one knee he's sunk right into the snow. It was amazing!"

She announced the happy news of her engagement by sharing photos of her holding up her left hand to reveal her halo diamond ring.

