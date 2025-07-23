Sharon Osbourne reacts to Ozzy tribute with 2-word response

Sharon Osbourne has made her first public comment since it was announced that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76.

Tributes for the late rocker have poured in following the news of his death, and it appears that they haven't gone unnoticed by Sharon.

First comment

The 72-year-old reacted to a touching tribute made by Bush frontman, Gavin Rossdale, and appeared touched by his kind words about her late husband.

Taking to Instagram, Gavin penned: "RIP OZZY - a great man -a true legend - i met ozzy through jack just a few times but he was so warm and kind and funny and i love that memory .sending much love to his family at this difficult time. Rest in power."

© Instagram Gavin paid tribute to Ozzy on Instagram

Taking to the comment section, Sharon replied with a simple two-word response. "Bless you," she wrote.

Gavin isn't the only member of the music world to express their sadness over Ozzy's death, with tributes coming from the likes of Lady Gaga, Paul Weller, and many more.

Lady Gaga paid tribute to Ozzy by playing his iconic track "Crazy Train," as she waved goodbye to fans after her first MAYHEM Ball show in San Francisco.

© Getty Images Sharon was touched by Gavin's kind words about Ozzy

The Jam frontman Paul Weller shared a throwback photo of Ozzy on Instagram, simply writing: "Thank you, Ozzy. RIP – PW."

Iron Maiden said: "Everyone connected with Iron Maiden sends their sincere condolences to Sharon & the Osbourne Family on the sad announcement of Ozzy’s passing. He helped shape heavy metal as we know it and we will be forever grateful to Black Sabbath for forging the path that so many followed. RIP Ozzy Osbourne."

Sir Elton John wrote: "So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away. He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx."

© Getty Images Tributes for Ozzy have poured in after his death

Death announcement

Ozzy's family announced his death in a personal statement on Tuesday that read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

© Getty Images Ozzy passed away on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76

Ozzy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon, and his children, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, Jessica, Louis, and Elliot. He shared Jessica and Louis with his ex-wife Thelma Riley, and he adopted her son Elliot from a previous relationship.

Ozzy's death comes just over two weeks after his farewell performance with the original Black Sabbath lineup, the first time they had reunited in 20 years.

Black Sabbath co-founder Tony Iommi said he "can’t really find the words" following the "heartbreaking news" of Ozzy's passing.

© Getty Images Ozzy had performed 2 weeks before his passing

"I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park," he wrote on social media.

"It's just such heartbreaking news that I can't really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer (Butler), Bill (Ward) and myself have lost our brother. My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz. Tony."