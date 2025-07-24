Sharon Osbourne's heartbreaking living arrangements her family thought were a 'terrible idea'

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on 22 July, aged 76, leaving behind his wife of 43 years, Sharon Osbourne. As his long-time love and manager, Sharon will be in a tough period of grief, and her heartbreak will be made even harder by her living situation.

In 2025, Sharon and Ozzy finally made their relocation back home to the UK from the US as they both sought out a quieter life in their home country.

They had plans to move in 2022, but Ozzy's health with his Parkinson's battle delayed that for years.

"It just seems that every time we're set to go, something happens with Ozzy's health," Sharon said on their podcast at the time.

© Getty Images Sharon and Ozzy had just moved back to the UK ahead of the star's death

The couple had their UK mansion converted specifically for Ozzy's health, including a rehab wing and a nurse's accommodation. So, living in this property will now serve as a constant reminder for Sharon about her late husband and his struggles.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The The singer passed away on Tuesday

When the relocation was up in the air, Sharon and Ozzy's son Jack expressed his reservations about it. "I don’t think it's going to happen, Piers. I'm being honest, I don't see it happening. I’m the only one in the family who thinks it’s a terrible idea… They are going to be thousands of miles away from me, Kelly, all the grandkids. I’m like, 'What are you guys going to do all day? Just like wander around the house?'"

At the time, Sharon jokingly replied: "I’m going to bake bread and cakes, I am going to grow vegetables, I'm working on my wokeness, I will be very busy."

Sharon has a stunning UK home

So now, Sharon will be separated from her children and grandchildren, who all live stateside. Another testing situation for her to be in.

Of course, there's a chance that she could change her mind about her UK living now that Ozzy is no longer by her side but time will tell.

© Instagram The Osbournes pictured at their former LA home

Sharon's hopes for the future

After Ozzy brought the house down with his final concert at the start of July, Sharon revealed her plans now that his career reached its conclusion with the farewell show. Talking to Billboard, the 72-year-old admitted she was "done" with working in the music industry. "I’ve been doing this since I was 15, and I'm done. We just want to live our life and do what we want to do and not have to follow an itinerary anymore."

Bittersweet for Kelly Osbourne

© Instagram Kelly showed off her engagement ring on social media

It's going to be a horrible time for the whole of the Osbourne clan, but it may be extra tricky for Kelly, who got engaged on the evening of Ozzy's last show, a mere two weeks ago. Kelly's partner, Sid Wilson, popped the question backstage, with Ozzy looking on. It was lovely that her dad got to be there for this special moment, but now he won't be present for her future nuptials.

Kelly, 40, and Sid, 48, have been together since 2022, and are also the proud parents of a son named Sidney, who is now two years old.