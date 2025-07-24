Travis Kelce makes it official with Taylor Swift in milestone move

Travis Kelce has made his two-year relationship with Taylor Swift Instagram official!

The NFL star, who went public with the "Cruel Summer" singer in September 2023 for the first time, shared a series of sweet snaps from his recent time off from the league.

Making it official

© Instagram Travis shared a series of photos with his girlfriend for the first time

Travis' girlfriend featured heavily in the Instagram post, confirming that they had spent the offseason together while Taylor was on a break following her smash-hit Eras Tour.

"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it [100 emoji]," he wrote in the caption, quickly garnering over 1.2 million likes within an hour.

The first photo saw the pair with their arms around each other while wearing matching hats, with Travis' reading "Captain" and Taylor's reading "First Mate".

© Instagram The NFL star's lock screen featured a photo of the lovebirds

He then shared a shot from a dinner date, with the couple looking sharp in all-black outfits. Adorably, Travis' phone lock screen was visible in the photo, and displayed a snap of him and his girlfriend as the wallpaper.

The Grammy winner also featured in photos from a trip to the snow with friends, and one shot from inside what appeared to be a cave, with Taylor's close gal pal, Este Haim.

Travis sent Swifties into a frenzy with the post, with many calling it a "hard launch" of their relationship despite their frequent and public date nights. "Hard launch of all hard launches holyyyy," one fan wrote, while another added, "THE LOCK SCREEN my heartttt."

© Instagram The pair have been dating for two years

"Swifties' heads and hearts exploding right now!" shared another, while a fourth commented, "Travis broke the internet."

Taylor and Travis are a relatively private pair, yet never fail to support each other publicly, like when the tight end came on stage to perform during Taylor's Wembley Stadium Eras show.

"I'm still cracking up/swooning over [Travis'] Eras Tour debut…Never going to forget these shows," Taylor wrote in June 2024 on Instagram, alongside a picture of her boyfriend carrying her onstage.

Steadfast support

© Instagram The couple looked so in love in Travis' photos

They made their red carpet debut in June 2025 at a Tight End University (TEU) event, which is a summer camp in Nashville founded by Travis, his fellow NFL star George Kittle, and sportscaster Greg Olsen.

Fans couldn't believe that Taylor and Travis were stepping out together officially, with the Kansas City Chiefs star opting to skip out on award show red carpets in the past.

"The red carpet moment that the world has waited on for two years happened at TEU? I kind of love this. Met Gala? Grammys? Hell no we're doing TEU!" one fan wrote on the TEU social media account, while another added, "Can we call this a red carpet??"

© Instagram Taylor and Travis have been spending the NFL offseason together

"This, as their first red carpet appearance, is kinda perfect!!" declared another, while a fourth chimed in, "From making friendship bracelets at TEU 2 years ago to bringing Taylor Swift herself at TEU event 2 years later, Travis really had a friendship bracelet and a dream."

She also performed her smash-hit song "Shake It Off" at the Brooklyn Bowl for the Tight End & Friends concert, delighting fans with the impromptu moment.

© Instagram She recently supported him at the Tight End University camp in Nashville

Taylor got candid about their romance in an interview with TIME, sharing that she would always show up to support him no matter what.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she declared.

