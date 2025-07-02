Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Travis Kelce makes cryptic comment about uncertain future amid Taylor Swift romance
Subscribe
Travis Kelce makes cryptic comment about uncertain future amid Taylor Swift romance
travis kelce longer hair© Getty Images

Travis Kelce makes cryptic comment about uncertain future amid Taylor Swift romance

Taylor and Travis have been dating since 2023

Faye James
Senior Editor
19 minutes ago
Share this:

Travis Kelce made a cryptic comment about his future with the Kansas City Chiefs in a recent interview, just days after stepping out with his girlfriend Taylor Swift for a stylish date night in NYC.

The NFL tight end, who is in his 13th season with the team, played coy about whether he would be renewing his contract with the Chiefs for a 14th time in an interview on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast.  

Future planning

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland© Getty Images
Travis played coy about renewing his contract with the Chiefs

"I mean...it's the last one on the contract,Travis said when asked if 2025 would be his final season. "I'm focused on this one, man."

"I don't know what next year's going to feel like, I don't know what I'm going to feel like in March or April next year,he continued. 

The NFL star added that he has "one [year] on the contract and a hell of a [expletive] team,explaining that they are like "familyto him. 

Travis Kelce #18 of the Cincinnati Bearcats celebrates with the trophy after catching the game winning touchdown in 2012© Getty Images
He has played for the Chiefs since 2013

He also opened up about losing the 2025 Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, a moment which left "a sour tastein Travis' mouth. 

"I still feel like I can do it and I kind of wanted to give myself that full focus, I wanna give it my all and make sure I do this for the childhood dream in me, the kid in me,he said. 

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)© Getty Images
His team suffered a devastating loss at the 2025 Super Bowl

While fans speculated about whether the 35-year-old would be returning for another NFL season after his devastating Super Bowl loss, Travis confirmed he would be playing in 2025 in a text sent to ESPN's Pat McAfee. 

"I'm coming back for sure,he wrote at the time. "Gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!"

Love out loud

Taylor and Travis at the wedding© Instagram
The couple went public with their romance in September 2023

Elsewhere in the podcast interview, Travis opened up about his highly-publicized relationship with Taylor, whom he began dating in 2023 shortly after attending her record-breaking Eras Tour. 

The couple are often seen out and about on date nights, or supporting each other on the sidelines, whether it be at his NFL games or her Eras Tour shows. 

"[We're] having fun with it man, being a couple,he said. "It gets thrown out there, like we're trying to seek attention every now and then, but it's like we're just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kinda introducing her to some more of the sports world.

Taylor Swift (L) and Travis Kelce are seen in the Meatpacking District on December 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)© GC Images
The pair are frequently spotted out and about

Travis added that he still wasn't used to the presence of the paparazzi, who constantly follow them around when out in public. 

"The paparazzi, that's probably the only thing I didn't really grasp until you're in it,he said. "That's probably the craziest part, like I'm just playing golf and all of a sudden in the trees there's a [expletive] guy with a camera."

Most recently, Travis stepped out with the "Cruel Summersinger in New York at San Vicente West Village, just days after Taylor took to the stage in Nashville in honor of her boyfriend's annual Tight End University camp

To learn more about Taylor and Travis' time in Nashville, watch below...

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Taylor Swift sings with very famous friend

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More