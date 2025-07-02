Travis Kelce makes cryptic comment about uncertain future amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce made a cryptic comment about his future with the Kansas City Chiefs in a recent interview, just days after stepping out with his girlfriend Taylor Swift for a stylish date night in NYC.

The NFL tight end, who is in his 13th season with the team, played coy about whether he would be renewing his contract with the Chiefs for a 14th time in an interview on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast.

Future planning

© Getty Images Travis played coy about renewing his contract with the Chiefs

"I mean...it's the last one on the contract," Travis said when asked if 2025 would be his final season. "I'm focused on this one, man."

"I don't know what next year's going to feel like, I don't know what I'm going to feel like in March or April next year," he continued.

The NFL star added that he has "one [year] on the contract and a hell of a [expletive] team," explaining that they are like "family" to him.

© Getty Images He has played for the Chiefs since 2013

He also opened up about losing the 2025 Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, a moment which left "a sour taste" in Travis' mouth.

"I still feel like I can do it and I kind of wanted to give myself that full focus, I wanna give it my all and make sure I do this for the childhood dream in me, the kid in me," he said.

© Getty Images His team suffered a devastating loss at the 2025 Super Bowl

While fans speculated about whether the 35-year-old would be returning for another NFL season after his devastating Super Bowl loss, Travis confirmed he would be playing in 2025 in a text sent to ESPN's Pat McAfee.

"I'm coming back for sure," he wrote at the time. "Gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!"

Love out loud

© Instagram The couple went public with their romance in September 2023

Elsewhere in the podcast interview, Travis opened up about his highly-publicized relationship with Taylor, whom he began dating in 2023 shortly after attending her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The couple are often seen out and about on date nights, or supporting each other on the sidelines, whether it be at his NFL games or her Eras Tour shows.

"[We're] having fun with it man, being a couple," he said. "It gets thrown out there, like we're trying to seek attention every now and then, but it's like we're just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kinda introducing her to some more of the sports world."

© GC Images The pair are frequently spotted out and about

Travis added that he still wasn't used to the presence of the paparazzi, who constantly follow them around when out in public.

"The paparazzi, that's probably the only thing I didn't really grasp until you're in it," he said. "That's probably the craziest part, like I'm just playing golf and all of a sudden in the trees there's a [expletive] guy with a camera."

Most recently, Travis stepped out with the "Cruel Summer" singer in New York at San Vicente West Village, just days after Taylor took to the stage in Nashville in honor of her boyfriend's annual Tight End University camp.

