Taylor Swift steps back from spotlight for Travis Kelce after Nashville return

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly one of the most famous women in the world, but she didn't let her fame overshadow her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during his big moment on Monday.

The "Lover" singer made a quiet return to Nashville, Tennessee, with Travis and made sure she didn't steal the spotlight as he kicked off Tight End University, a three-day event he founded four years ago with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and former Carolina Panthers star Greg Olsen.

Nashville return

According to their website, Tight End University "was created to bring the Tight End community together for an immersive three-day program", which includes "a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more".

On Monday evening, the trio posed for photos on the red carpet at the launch party held at cocktail bar L.A. Jackson, and Taylor was nowhere to be seen.

However, a fan photo shared on X revealed that she was there to support Travis but had opted against walking the red carpet.

In the photo, Taylor can be seen inside the bar, looking elated as she smiled at Travis during the glitzy event.

Her appearance has fans speculating that she may be among the "surprise musical guests" teased to join already announced performers Jordan Davis, Chase Rice and Sophia Scott at the "Tight Ends and Friends" concert at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl on Tuesday.

© Instagram Taylor let Travis have his moment in the spotlight

Taylor and Travis' Nashville return comes after they were pictured enjoying a date night in New York City.

The pop superstar, 35, turned heads as she stepped out with her NFL beau, also 35, for an evening at their favourite Manhattan hotspot, Torrisi. Dressed in a romantic corset top and mini skirt, Taylor looked every inch the fashion icon as she gave fans another unforgettable couple’s moment to swoon over.

The couple was spotted leaving the restaurant in a sweet moment captured by fans, walking hand in hand, smiling, and pausing to chat with staff before hopping into their waiting car.

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis have been spending lots of time together during the NFL offseason

It’s not the first time the A-list duo has taken over NYC with their romance. But Friday’s appearance came as a surprise to many, as Taylor has been spending time in Florida supporting Travis during his offseason training.

Their last major public outing was in Sunrise, Florida, where the couple was seen enjoying the Stanley Cup Finals on June 12.

© NHLI via Getty Images The couple enjoyed a night out for the NHL Stanley Cup Finals

Taylor and Travis have become one of the most talked-about couples in entertainment after they went public with their romance in September 2023 when she attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

Taylor opened up about their relationship during an interview for TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year cover story, revealing they were already a couple before she attended his first game.

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis have been together since 2023

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other," she said.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game," she added. "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."