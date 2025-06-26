Fans say the same thing about Travis Kelce's surprising five-word message to girlfriend Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift delighted fans when she appeared onstage at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville to sing one of her biggest hits for the lucky crowd - yet it was her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who cheered the loudest of all.

The star took to the stage on Wednesday during fellow musician Kane Brown's set for the Tight End and Friends show, which is hosted by Travis every year as part of his Tight End University summer camp event.

Show of support

© Instagram Travis' sweet comment delighted Swifties

Taylor played "Shake It Off", one of the biggest hits from her bestselling 2014 album 1989, with her fans singing along in the crowd. Travis couldn't have been prouder of his girlfriend and took to social media to share his five-word response to her incredible performance.

Taking to the official NFL Instagram account, who posted a series of photos from Taylor's special night, Travis commented: "Turn me up Tay Tay!!!"

The Kansas City Chiefs star's comment caused a stir amongst the Swifties, who shared how happy they were for the talented couple. "Y'all are goals," one fan wrote, while another added, "Ok I believe in love again."

© GC Images Taylor supported her boyfriend at his Tight End University event

"I know no. 1 swiftie when I see when," another chimed in, while a fourth said, "Love you guys."

Taylor was glowing up on stage in a black minidress, armed with only her acoustic guitar. This marked the 35-year-old's first performance since her record-breaking Eras Tour concluded in December 2024.

Other performers included Sophia Scott, Graham Barham and Chase Rice. The Grammy winner covered one of Chase's songs after "Shake It Off", going back to her country roots with the track.

Couple goals

© Getty Images They made their red carpet debut just hours earlier

Her appearance came just hours after the couple made their red carpet debut and almost two years after they went public with their romance.

Taylor has been supporting Travis during the three-day Tight End University event, which aims to bring tight end players from around the country to "bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more," according to the website.

The "Cruel Summer" singer was radiant in a green and white checkered top and matching skirt with white heels and a beige handbag to complete the look.

© Getty Images The couple have been dating since 2023

Travis epitomized casual cool as he walked in with Taylor by his side, sporting a white collared mesh T-shirt with matching mesh shorts and white sneakers.

Fans couldn't have been happier for the pair as they made their red carpet debut, albeit on a much smaller stage than expected.

"The red carpet moment that the world has waited on for two years happened at TEU? I kind of love this. Met Gala? Grammys? Hell no we're doing TEU!" one fan wrote under the video posted of the couple on the TE University Instagram account, while another added, "Can we call this a red carpet??"

© Instagram They recently attended a family wedding together

"This, as their first red carpet appearance, is kinda perfect!!" declared another, while a fourth chimed in, "From making friendship bracelets at TEU 2 years ago to bringing Taylor Swift herself at TEU event 2 years later, Travis really had a friendship bracelet and a dream."

Taylor and Travis went public with their relationship in September 2023, two months after the NFL star admitted that he had made a friendship bracelet for her with his number on it.

They have been going steady ever since, and continue to make headlines with their open devotion and public support of each other.

