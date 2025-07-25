Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jessica Simpson's relationship reveal just six months after divorce as she talks her 'one of a kind' person
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson attend a spring style event benefitting The Boys and Girls Clubs of Waco, TX at at Dillard's on May 6, 2017 in Waco, Texas© Getty

The singer debuted her new song "Fade"

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Jessica Simspon has opened up about her current relationship status six months after she announced her divorce from her ex-husband, Eric Johnson

During an interview on Today with Jenna & Friends, the 45-year-old shared whether she is ready to start dating again. "Are you interested in dating? Can I set you up with anybody?" asked Jenna Bush-Hager.

Jessica Simpson in red dress© Getty Images
Jessica Simpson shared a relationship update

"I'd totally jump on that," replied Jessica. "Yes I'm single – very into like, very... I'm ready!"

The host then encouraged the singer to reveal more about her dream partner. "What are you into so I can set my criteria?" she asked.

View post on Instagram
 

"My type of person is one of a kind. I don't have a look, or anything," shared the hitmaker. "I just like for somebody to be individually, who they are. And exude confidence without the ego."

She continued: "It's hard to find but I feel like it's out there. I don't need somebody to be supportive of me all the time. I feel like the independence that I have right now, if I can have that and give it to someone else, that'd be cool."

Jessica wore a pale pink corseted dress© Getty Images
Jessica wore a pale pink corseted dress

The former couple announced their split in January after 10 years of marriage. The singer shared the news via a statement made to US Weekly. "Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them," she explained.

Jessica and Eric continue to co-parent their three kids – Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.

Jessica's comments on her divorce

During her appearance on The Today Show, Jessica explained that she found it "healing" to return to songwriting following her separation. "It was incredibly healing [to write these songs]," she said. 

Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson attend the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Jessica Simpson Collection at Tavern on the Green on September 9, 2015 in New York City© Jamie McCarthy
Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson

"I was in Nashville, it was a crazy time for, my life literally flipped upside down, and I really just had to focus on my purpose."

She continued: "Trying to just inspire myself to get back up there, have the courage to do it in the face of heartbreak and the face of life completely changing. Music saved my life, Nashville saved my life."

Jessica Simpson poses with Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson and Maxwell Drew on February 05, 2020 in New York City© `
The family of five

At the beginning of the month, Jessica and Eric reunited to celebrate their middle child, son Ace Knute's 12th birthday. The singer took to Instagram to post a photo that featured all three of her kids and Eric gathered around a picnic table having lunch at an amusement park.

"Happy 12th Birthday Ace!!! You are the sun. You are the moon. You are the wishes of every shooting star. You are the light," Jessica penned in her caption.

