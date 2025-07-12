Jessica Simpson showcases stunning darker hair transformation in see-through dress

Jessica Simpson pulled out all the stops to celebrate her 45th birthday this week, making sure all eyes were on her.

The singer looked sensational wearing a sparkling see-through dress adorned with rhinestones that created a diamond pattern. The daring frock boasted large cut-outs across her toned waist and exposed her long, lean legs.

Birthday girl

Protecting her modesty, the dress had a built-in metallic silver bra, and Jessica opted for a pair of black briefs.

She accessorized with a dazzling choker, towering platform silver heels, and was pictured arriving at her destination wearing a black satin tuxedo-style, floor-length coat over her head-turning ensemble.

© Instagram Jessica's hair is a darker shade of blonde

It appears Jessica also opted for a new hairstyle, rocking a much darker shade of blonde compared to her typical platinum locks.

Jessica was joined by a group of friends at Hollywood hotspot Chateau Marmont to ring in her special day, which fell on July 10.

Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram on Friday, Jessica appeared to have a fun night and was even presented with a double-tiered cake that had a party hat placed on top.

© Instagram Jessica left little to the imagination in her dress

"Fancy dive into 45," she captioned the post, and her followers were quick to compliment her jaw-dropping birthday look.

"Literally not afraid to turn 39 after seeing how beautiful you are at 45. Like a dream," one commented. A second said: "Ohhh I love the darker blonde! It is more sultry." A third added: "Guurllll 45 never looked so good."

© Instagram Jessica looked gorgeous in her birthday outfit

Weight loss

Jessica has worked hard over the years to lose the weight she gained while pregnant with her three children. However, her weight loss sparked speculation that she had jumped on Hollywood's weight loss trend of using Ozempic.

Speaking to Bustle in 2023, Jessica made it very clear that her slimmed-down physique was the result of "willpower" and quitting alcohol, not Ozempic.

© Instagram Jessica was treated to a delicious-looking birthday cake

"Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic]," she said. "It's willpower. I'm like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."

Jessica confessed that while she tries to block out the negativity, the constant discussion around her weight can "hurt".

"Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I'm too old for that," she added. "I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt."

© Getty Images Jessica has lost 100lbs

Jessica has been open about her weight battles in the past, and in her 2020 memoir, "Open Book," she revealed that she turned to diet pills to control her size when she first began her career in the music industry.

In 2022, Jessica revealed that she sought professional help to overhaul her lifestyle, which saw her lose 100lbs six months after the birth of her daughter, Birdie, in 2019.

"I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right," she revealed to Extra. "I have a lot more energy and I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage."