Jessica Simpson celebrates 4 July in Daisy Duke shorts

Jesssica Simpson has wowed fans with a series of fun family pictures from her 4 July weekend, including one of her rocking a pair of denim Daisy Dukes.

Her family headed to Texas to spend time with loved ones for the American holiday and she praised her children for helping her to have a "sentimental and nostalgic blast of a week".

"Our family had the best 4th of July week on Lake Austin. We asked the kids where they wanted to go for their summer trip and out of everywhere, they chose Texas to be with their cousins," " she captioned the post.

"It was a sentimental and nostalgic blast of a week. Settled into summer feeling good."

"Jessica you have to tell us your secrets to staying in such great shape!" commented one fan as another added: "Gotta love Texas!! Glad you had a +time!"

The mom of three has always been open with fans about her journey to self care and self-worth, previously explaining that she has gained and lost 100lbs three times after pregnancy and that it took "hard work, determination, self love," to get to where she is now.

Jessica hit Lake Austin with her family

Earlier in 2022 she posted a picture of herself in a bikini and admitted: "I enjoyed a good proud cry today."

The businesswoman shared that she doesn't "really look at it as, like, a weight loss journey, I think it’s a journey of empowerment and self-love and acceptance".

She is married to Eric Johnson

"It’s one of those things [where] we all want what we can’t have. We all want the body type that we aren’t [and] that we can’t change. So it’s about accepting and loving ourselves for who we are," she said.

Speaking to Us Weekly, she added: "For me, I have done that at every size [and] I just feel every woman should be celebrated."

