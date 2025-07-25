Heidi Klum and Seal's son goes official with stunning girlfriend in major move: 'My everything'

Heidi Klum and Seal's son, Henry Samuel, has made a bold move in his personal life by introducing his girlfriend, Kayla Betulius, to the spotlight with a stunning couple photo.

The budding model took to Instagram to share a striking photo of himself posing alongside the brunette beauty. Captured by renowned photographer Rankin, the couple is seen leaning their heads toward each other, both wearing matching pale pink shirts. Kayla holds Henry gently by the neck as he gazes into her eyes.

The intimate close-up was shared on both Henry and Kayla's Instagram accounts. The caption read: "My first, my last, my everything. Happy anniversary meu amor. Shot by @rankinarchive."

It seems the 20-year-old's famous mom is already a big fan of her son's girlfriend and she flocked to the comments section to gush over the young couple. "Beautiful Lovestory," penned Heidi beneath the post.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel

Who is Henry Samuel's girlfriend?

As per Vanguard News Group, Kayla is from Brazil and is a first-year International Development Studies major at the University of California, Los Angeles. The student has a passion for learning new languages, international law, and social justice. Aside from her studies, Kayla is an avid surfer and enjoys sewing clothes, painting, and travelling in her downtime.

© Instagram Kayla is a student at UCLA

Henry's modeling career

The post comes after the supermodel's son announced that he has been signed to Next Management, and will continue to be managed by Jennifer Love.

"I’ve grown up around fashion and entertainment, but stepping into this world myself is a whole new experience. I’m grateful to Next Management for this opportunity and excited to learn, grow, and find my own voice in the industry," Henry said in an official press release following the news.

© Getty Images Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel Le Marois

"Henry brings a unique presence and creative energy that feels fresh and entirely his own," said Josh Otten, the U.S. director of Talent at NEXT Management. "He’s entering the industry to forge his own path, and at NEXT, we’re committed to supporting him through a 360-degree strategy that spans fashion, entertainment, and cultural relevance."

© Instagram Heidi Klum and her son Henry Samuel pose for a photo on the set of Germany's Next Topmodel, shared on Instagram

Henry made his high-fashion debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week back in January as he strutted down the runway at Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show.

The teenager was previously shot by Rankin for the cover of Hunger Magazine's Issue 34 ahead of his 20th birthday. The cover was part of the magazine's "Fight Back" issue, with Henry wearing Karl Lagerfeld.