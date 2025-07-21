Heidi Klum and Seal's son puts massive body art on display as he spends time away from home

It looks like Heidi Klum and Seal's oldest son, Henry Samuel, is making the best of his newfound opportunities as a professional model.

The 19-year-old is officially following in his supermodel mother's footsteps, making his catwalk debut earlier this year at Paris Haute Couture Week and now signing with a modeling agency.

To celebrate, the teen took off to Brazil, and took to social media with some outtakes from a trip to Praia do Forte, a coastal village and popular tourist spot in the state of Bahia, known especially for its many beaches.

© Instagram Henry showed off the body art he'd received from his trip to Praia do Forte

One of the visuals he posted was of the process of getting his back painted with intricate artwork from a local at the Uirapuru Reserve. The next shot showed off the work in its full glory, spanning from his shoulder blades down all the way to his lower back. The shot grabbed the attention of several of his followers as well, even garnering a like from his dad.

Last week, it was announced that Henry had officially signed with NEXT Model Management to put his career into high gear.

"I've grown up around fashion and entertainment, but stepping into this world myself is a whole new experience," he shared in a press release. "I'm grateful to Next Management for this opportunity and excited to learn, grow, and find my own voice in the industry."

© Instagram Followers loved his glimpses from his Brazilian trip

Josh Otten, the US director of Talent at NEXT Management, also shared in a separate statement: "Henry brings a unique presence and creative energy that feels fresh and entirely his own."

"He's entering the industry to forge his own path, and at NEXT, we're committed to supporting him through a 360-degree strategy that spans fashion, entertainment, and cultural relevance."

Heidi previously told Access Hollywood that her son had expressed an interest in following her into the modeling profession as well, and even sought her advice, which turned out to be a surprise for her.

© Getty Images Henry made his catwalk debut in January 2025 for Lena Erziak

"In any case, it's funny that he asked me, you know?" she mentioned. "He was like, 'You know mom, I really want to get into modeling, what do you think about it?'"

"I'm like, 'Wow! Who knew that you wanted to do this? I thought you were always more into music and different types of things,' and all of a sudden he was like, 'Yeah, I want to give this a shot. Do you think I can do this?'"

She proudly continued to gush: "And I'm like, 'You're like, so handsome of course you should do this.' So he strutted around a little bit at home."

Although, while Heidi's oldest, her daughter Leni Klum, is already a professional model, her younger son Johan is keeping out of the spotlight. But youngest daughter Lou looks like she's angling for a spot in the modeling world as well, although Heidi is wary.

"She also is kind of, at the gate with the hoof," Heidi joked with Access. "She's like, 'Ok, when can I do this modeling stuff?' I'm like, 'You just turned 15. Let's wait a hot minute.'"