Heidi Klum’s rarely-seen middle son with Seal has her features as they celebrate graduation

Heidi Klum was one proud mama on Wednesday as her son Johan graduated from high school. The German supermodel ushered in the celebrations with a special tribute to her middle child on social media.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of heartwarming snaps from the big day. The first post featured a video of the 18-year-old proudly receiving his honor, dressed in his school’s blue graduation robes and cap layered over a crisp white shirt and smart tie.

The clip showed Heidi affectionately planting a kiss on Johan’s cheek as he smiled warmly at the camera. The pair looked remarkably alike, sharing similar facial features and bone structure – including the same distinctive nose. Unlike Heidi's eldest son, Henry, who appears strikingly similar to his father Seal, Johan has clearly inherited his mom's looks.

Following Henry's birth, Heidi told People: "Everyone who sees him says, 'Oh my god, he looks just like Seal'. And I'm like, 'He has nothing of me? C'mon, there must be something of me in there somewhere'. And they're like, 'No, sorry, he looks just like his father'."

© Instagram Heidi Klum celebrated her son's graduation

Heidi's final photograph captured her posing next to both Johan and Henry for a sweet family moment. The model oozed chic in an ivory-hued shirt that featured a large pocket on the front and elegant brown buttons. The look was completed with oversized cream-colored sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag while Heidi's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves. The mom-of-four kept her complexion natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a glossy lip.

The doting mother captioned the post: "Cheering you on today and every day CONGRATULATIONS JOHAN my heart is full of joy and pride."

© Penske Media via Getty Images Heidi with her eldest son Henry

In an interview with People back in November 2024, Heidi shared that Johan has been busy visiting different colleges as he embarks on the next chapter of his life. "Today, we actually toured Parsons [School of Design] for my second son, Johan," she said.

"Johan is very much into the arts and making clothes. So today we toured Parsons."

© Getty Images Seal and his children

Heidi shares four kids – Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou – with her ex-husband Seal.

Unlike Heidi's eldest son Henry, Johan has often refrained from the spotlight. The 20-year-old made his high-fashion debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week back in January as he paraded down the runway at Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show. Henry also graced the front page of Hunger Magazine's Issue 34 ahead of his birthday in April.