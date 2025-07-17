Heidi Klum and Seal's son announces big change set to skyrocket his career

Heidi Klum and Seal's son Henry Samuel is well and truly on his way to supermodel stardom with his latest career move.

The 20-year-old has been signed to Next Management, the modelling agency set to boost his career in the fashion sphere, and will continue to be managed by Jennifer Love.

© Instagram Heidi Klum and her son Henry Samuel

"I’ve grown up around fashion and entertainment, but stepping into this world myself is a whole new experience. I’m grateful to Next Management for this opportunity and excited to learn, grow, and find my own voice in the industry," Henry said in an official press release following the exciting news.

Josh Otten, the U.S. director of Talent at NEXT Management, gushed over the company's latest signing. He shared that Henry has a magnetic energy around him and that his latest move will allow him to venture into the entertainment world along with building his name in the modeling space.

"Henry brings a unique presence and creative energy that feels fresh and entirely his own," Otten said. "He’s entering the industry to forge his own path, and at NEXT, we’re committed to supporting him through a 360-degree strategy that spans fashion, entertainment, and cultural relevance."

Henry is a rising star

The move comes after Henry made his high-fashion debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week back in January as he strutted down the runway at Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show.

© Getty Images Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel Le Marois

Heidi's son rocked two different looks on the catwalk. First, he sported an all-black sleek suit ensemble that featured a deep v-neckline to flash the model's torso. The tailored number was accented with a large silk shawl that draped over the neck. The fabric was adorned with two decorative golden brooches. The second look boasted a backless black suit that was cinched at the waist through a wraparound tie detail.

And it's not only the catwalk that the teenager is making his mark on. Ahead of his 20th birthday, Henry graced the cover of Hunger Magazine's Issue 34. The cover was part of the magazine's "Fight Back" issue:

© Penske Media via Getty Images Heidi and son Henry graced the AMAs purple carpet together on Monday

It read: "Stepping into the spotlight in a big way, Henry made his runway debut opening for Lena Erziak at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Now here's his first-ever magazine cover, captured by Rankin wearing Karl Lagerfeld for Hunger."

Heidi and Henry's close bond

© Instagram Heidi and her son in an adorable throwback photo

Following his striking red carpet debut besides his famous mom at the 2025 American Music Awards, Henry took to social media to usher in Heidi's 52nd birthday. The collection of photographs featured backstage snaps taken with his mom at the AMAs along with sweet childhood pictures.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the best and most beautiful mom I could ask for," he sweetly captioned his post, signing off with: "I love you mom."