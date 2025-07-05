Heidi Klum's two sons with Seal tower over famous mom in rare joint photo

Heidi Klum may be known for her endless legs and statuesque supermodel presence on runways around the world, but next to her growing sons, Henry and Johan Samuel, she now appears surprisingly petite.

The 52-year-old ushered in the Fourth of July celebrations with a sweet photograph of her posing next to her boys. The snap showed Heidi standing between her sons, dressed in a pale pink linen ensemble that featured a plunging crop top and a chic maxi skirt that fell gracefully at the ankle. The supermodel's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves with her new bangs while her makeup was left natural and radiant courtesy of a pinch of blush and a glossy lip.

© Instagram Heidi with her two sons

Meanwhile, Henry stood to the left, sporting a sleek look that included a pink Ralph Lauren polo shirt paired with denim jorts. Johan followed his brother’s lead as he also opted for a pair of jorts, but styled his with an oversized black sweater and silver sunglasses.

Heidi shares similar facial features and bone structure – including the same distinctive nose – with her 18-year-old son. Unlike Heidi's eldest son, Henry, who appears strikingly similar to his father, Seal, Johan clearly inherited his mom's looks.

© Instagram Heidi and Tom celebrated the Fourth of July

Following Henry's birth, Heidi told People: "Everyone who sees him says, 'Oh my god, he looks just like Seal'. And I'm like, 'He has nothing of me? C'mon, there must be something of me in there somewhere'. And they're like, 'No, sorry, he looks just like his father'."

Heidi shares four kids – Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou – with her ex-husband, Seal.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Heidi and son Henry

However, it seems the boys are very different, with Henry having recently ventured into the spotlight while Johan prefers to keep a low profile. The 20-year-old made his high-fashion debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week back in January as he paraded down the runway at Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show. Henry also graced the front page of Hunger Magazine's Issue 34 ahead of his birthday in April. Photographed by Rankin, the model was the picture of high fashion as he donned a satin black Karl Lagerfeld suit that was left unbuttoned

Meanwhile, Johan graduated from high school in June and was surrounded by his family for the celebrations. In an interview with People back in November 2024, Heidi shared that Johan has been busy visiting different colleges. "Today, we actually toured Parsons [School of Design] for my second son, Johan," she said.

© Instagram Heidi Klum celebrated her son's graduation

"Johan is very much into the arts and making clothes. So today we toured Parsons."

