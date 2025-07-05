Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heidi Klum's two sons with Seal tower over famous mom in rare joint photo
Subscribe
Heidi Klum's two sons with Seal tower over famous mom in rare joint photo
Heidi Klum and Seal posing on the red carpet © Gregg DeGuire

Heidi Klum's two sons with Seal tower over famous mom in rare joint photo

The German supermodel has four children

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Heidi Klum may be known for her endless legs and statuesque supermodel presence on runways around the world, but next to her growing sons, Henry and Johan Samuel, she now appears surprisingly petite.

The 52-year-old ushered in the Fourth of July celebrations with a sweet photograph of her posing next to her boys. The snap showed Heidi standing between her sons, dressed in a pale pink linen ensemble that featured a plunging crop top and a chic maxi skirt that fell gracefully at the ankle. The supermodel's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves with her new bangs while her makeup was left natural and radiant courtesy of a pinch of blush and a glossy lip. 

Heidi with her two sons© Instagram
Heidi with her two sons

Meanwhile, Henry stood to the left, sporting a sleek look that included a pink Ralph Lauren polo shirt paired with denim jorts. Johan followed his brother’s lead as he also opted for a pair of jorts, but styled his with an oversized black sweater and silver sunglasses. 

Heidi shares similar facial features and bone structure – including the same distinctive nose – with her 18-year-old son. Unlike Heidi's eldest son, Henry, who appears strikingly similar to his father, Seal, Johan clearly inherited his mom's looks. 

Heidi and Tom on the Fourth of July© Instagram
Heidi and Tom celebrated the Fourth of July

Following Henry's birth, Heidi told People: "Everyone who sees him says, 'Oh my god, he looks just like Seal'. And I'm like, 'He has nothing of me? C'mon, there must be something of me in there somewhere'. And they're like, 'No, sorry, he looks just like his father'."

Heidi shares four kids – Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou – with her ex-husband, Seal.

Heidi klum henry samuel© Penske Media via Getty Images
Heidi and son Henry

However, it seems the boys are very different, with Henry having recently ventured into the spotlight while Johan prefers to keep a low profile. The 20-year-old made his high-fashion debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week back in January as he paraded down the runway at Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show. Henry also graced the front page of Hunger Magazine's Issue 34 ahead of his birthday in April. Photographed by Rankin, the model was the picture of high fashion as he donned a satin black Karl Lagerfeld suit that was left unbuttoned

Meanwhile, Johan graduated from high school in June and was surrounded by his family for the celebrations. In an interview with People back in November 2024, Heidi shared that Johan has been busy visiting different colleges. "Today, we actually toured Parsons [School of Design] for my second son, Johan," she said.

Heidi Klum and her two sons on graduation© Instagram
Heidi Klum celebrated her son's graduation

"Johan is very much into the arts and making clothes. So today we toured Parsons."

Heidi's family photos

Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel pose for a selfie backstage at the American Music Awards, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Sweet selfie

Heidi Klum and her son Henry Samuel pose for a photo on the set of Germany's Next Topmodel, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Supermodel status

Leni Olumi Klum and Heidi Klum attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition Presented by Chopard and Red Sea International Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France© Getty Images

Leni Klum

Leni Klum, Lou Samuel, Seal, Laura Strayer, Henry, Ademola Dashtu Samuel and Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel attend the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in January 2024© Getty Images

Seal and his kids

Leni Klum (L) and Heidi Klum attend The King's Trust 4th Annual Global Gala at Casa Cipriano on May 01, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

Chic looks

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More