Heidi Klum and Seal's son Henry turns 20: His transformation from college student to model

When you've already made your Haute Couture modeling debut, graced the cover of a magazine, and appeared on television alongside your mom on Germany's Next Topmodel, turning 20 hardly feels like a major milestone for Heidi Klum and Seal's son, Henry Samuel.

The model has officially entered his twenties and no doubt will be celebrating alongside his supermodel mom and chart-topping father. Henry is Heidi's second child and was born in September 2005.

© Instagram Heidi Klum's son has turned 20

Following his birth, Heidi told People: "Everyone who sees him says, 'Oh my god, he looks just like Seal'. And I'm like, 'He has nothing of me? C'mon, there must be something of me in there somewhere'. And they're like, 'No, sorry, he looks just like his father'."

However, Henry has clearly inherited a few things from his mom – her ability to strike a fierce pose and her towering supermodel stature.

© Getty Images Henry and his family

The budding model has clearly always had a natural flair for fashion. "He lives in his own world," Heidi said in an interview with Good Housekeeping in 2011.

"We went to dinner all dressed properly [and Henry wore dinosaur slippers]. You can barely walk in those things, but for him, it's not weird at all."

Heidi has previously shared her son's milestone moments and even documented his high school graduation on Instagram. The supermodel also visited Henry with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and her two youngest children, Lou and Johan, once he left home for college.

Henry made his high-fashion debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week back in January as he paraded down the runway at Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show.

© Getty Images Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel Le Marois

Henry donned two different looks on the catwalk. First, he sported an all-black sleek suit ensemble that featured a deep v-neckline to flash the model's torso. The tailored number was accented with a large silk shawl that draped over the neck. The fabric was adorned with two decorative golden brooches.

The second look boasted a backless black suit that was cinched at the waist through a wraparound tie detail.

Henry is also now a cover star as he graced the front page of Hunger Magazine's Issue 34. Photographed by Rankin, the model exuded high fashion suave as he donned a satin black Karl Lagerfeld suit which was left unbuttoned to reveal his sculpted physique.

Heid's son's cover was part of the magazine's "Fight Back" issue: "Stepping into the spotlight in a big way, Henry made his runway debut opening for Lena Erziak at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Now here's his first-ever magazine cover, captured by Rankin wearing Karl Lagerfeld for Hunger."