Iman melts hearts as she shares rare honeymoon photos with late David Bowie

Model Iman was married to music icon David Bowie from 1992 until his death in 2016

Iman and David Bowie proved to be couple goals and even though the late music star passed in 2016, Iman has shown that her love for him has never died.

During the week, the 67-year-old melted hearts when she shared some gorgeous photos of the pair during their honeymoon to Bali back in 1992. In the sensual snap, the pair cuddled up in a swimming pool with Iman cuddling up to her husband with her arms wrapped around him. She flashed a huge grin which David replicated as they lounged in the waters with an oversized potted plant behind them.

WATCH: Iman shares video of inside property she shared with late David Bowie

Iman returned to her honeymoon destination earlier in the year, where she lounged in what appeared to be the same pool, this time wearing a shiny black swimsuit and sunglasses. The gorgeous model looked incredibly reflective as she threw her head back for the snap.

In a touching tribute to her late husband, the star posted: "June 1992 Honeymoon, Bali.. January 2023, Bali #BowieForever."

© Instagram Iman shared a photo of the pair on their honeymoon

The romantic moment melted the hearts of the model's followers, and they were quick to share their love in the comments. One penned: "I'm only 15 but I swear to god, if I ever have children and they ask me 'what is true love?' I will make sure they never forget you two."

PHOTOS: David Bowie's wife Iman, 67, shows off model figure in waist-cinching gown

A second added: "Hugs to you!! Hope this visit brought you peace," while a third commented: "Evocative photo, thanks for sharing," and a fourth shared: "You two! True love! Thank you for making a dream come true!"

© Instagram The model returned to Bali during the year

In a lengthy comment, a fifth penned: "This brought a tear to my eye! Thank you for sharing such a sweet memory. I hope you felt his spirit there with you and found comfort in your memories of your time there with him."

Iman and David met on a blind date back in 1990, with the singer offering to drive her home at the end, a request she turned down. However, when he invited her out for tea the following day, the pair headed out together. The couple married in 1992 in a private ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland, and in 2000 they welcomed a daughter, Alexandria, also known as Lexi.

© Rose Hartman The couple met in 1990

Iman often keeps her memories of her time with David private, but last year on Father's Day she shared a gorgeous photo from her personal album, showing David posing next to a very young Lexi, who appeared to be wearing a pair of his jeans.

The photo featured the singer wearing a pair of white pants, a white T-shirt, and a shiny silver blazer, whilst Lexi perfectly matched him in oversized jeans and a white and gray top.

Fans rushed to comment, with one writing: "Sweet picture. David is in our hearts," one wrote, whilst a second remarked: "Love this Iman. Thank you for sharing. Love on ya xxxx." A third added: "What a sweet photo!! Does she have on daddy's pants?"

© Instagram Lexi is David's daughter

Iman has a strong bond with Lexi and has previously posted a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show. "Sunny & sweet as sunshine #LexiLove," she captioned the sweet snap.

LOOK: Iman shares incredible photos of secret home with David Bowie after revealing why she stopped going

WOW: David Bowie's widow Iman dances up a storm in stunning goddess dress

"Your Lexi is the most perfect mix of the beautiful gene pool from yourself and David. Absolutely stunning," one wrote at the time, whilst a second added: "Lexi is beautiful. She seems to be as beautiful on the inside, as well. You must be proud."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.