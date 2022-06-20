﻿

Iman shares never-before-seen photo of David Bowie and daughter Lexi in matching clothes – fans react

The supermodel marked Father's Day

Iman marked Father's Day on Sunday by posting a beautiful tribute to her late husband, David Bowie, on Instagram – and fans could not have been more delighted.

The supermodel rarely shares photos of her personal life, but when she does, they are a hit with her friends and followers.

On Sunday, Iman shared a gorgeous photo from her personal album, showing David posing next to a very young Lexi, who appears to be wearing a pair of his jeans.

The photo sees the singer wearing a pair of white trousers, a white T-shirt and a shiny silver blazer, whilst Lexi is perfectly matching him in oversized jeans and a white and grey top.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

David Bowie with his daughter Lexi

"We love and miss you. #HappyFathersDay #DaddyForever," she simply captioned the post.

Fans rushed to comment, with one writing: "Sweet picture. David is in our hearts," one wrote, whilst a second remarked: " Love this Iman. Thank you for sharing. Love on ya xxxx."

A third added: "What a sweet photo!! Does she have on daddy's pants?"

In the picture, Lexi appears to be around four years old, but now she is a grown woman of nearly 22.

Recently, Iman shared a stunning picture of her daughter all grown up and fans all commented on how "gorgeous" she is.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Iman and David's daughter will turn 22 years old this summer

Back in April, Iman posted a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.

"Sunny & sweet as sunshine #LexiLove," she captioned the sweet snap.

"Your Lexi is the most perfect mix of the beautiful gene pool from yourself and David. Absolutely stunning," one wrote at the time, whilst a second added: "Lexi is beautiful. She seems to be as beautiful on the inside, as well. You must be proud."

