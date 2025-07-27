Alessia Russo and the rest of the Lionesses will have the nation's hopes on their shoulders as they aim to win their second consecutive Euros tournament. The squad has managed to make it to the final once again, but they will be facing Spain, who bested the Lionesses at 2023's Women's World Cup.

Alessia has been a key part of this year's team, and has scored one goal as the squad advanced to the finals. But what do you know of the star's life away from the Euros, including her incredible national career and her famous family, which includes a Love Island star?

Amid the excitement for Sunday, take a further look at the star player's life away from the beautiful game...

Career

Alessia Russo is a 26-year-old football player from Maidstone in Kent. She plays in the forward position and as well as being a key player in the England squad, she plays for the Women's Super League team Arsenal.

© Mark Metcalfe - FIFA Alessia Russo of England celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final

Prior to joining Arsenal, the athlete previously played for teams like Brighton & Hove, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Famous family

It seems football is very much in Alessia's family. Her dad, Mario, who is of Italian descent, passed down his passion for the game as he also played football in the non-league Metropolitan Police team. Growing up in Kent, she lived with her brothers, Luca and Giorgio, the latter of whom is a footballer himself, having played in the semi-professional team in Kent.

© ITV/Shutterstock Alessia's brother, Giorgio, competed on the most recent series of Love Island

Giorgio might be more recognisable to some as the star competed on the most-recent series of Love Island. He entered the show as a 'Bombshell' on Day 14 and initially paired up with Helena. During his time on the show, he also embarked on romances with Yasmin and Billykiss. He was, however, eliminated on Day 30 after Billykiss chose to recouple.

Alessia's grandfather was also a huge Manchester United fan and in 2020, she signed a two-year contract to play for the club. However, the player faced a curveball when she injured her hamstring and was forced to pull out of the season. Not much is known about Alessia's mum, but she does often post pictures of her family on her social media.

Relationship history

Alessia tends to keep her private life away from the spotlight so it's not known if she's in a relationship or not. However, she does keep her fans and followers up to date on Instagram with what she gets up to in her spare time.

© Justin Setterfield - FIFA BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 18: Alessia Russo of England poses during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session on July 18, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia

In a post shared before the tournament kicked off, Alessia could be seen in a series of snaps alongside a number of her loved ones. One snap shows the athlete looking glam as she dined with a pal at a swanky restaurant.

Another saw Alessia rocking a casual, laid-back look as she enjoyed a low-key coffee date, while another picture saw her walking through London's Oxford Street.