Meet Gareth Southgate's beautiful wife, Alison, and their lookalike children

Gareth Southgate will be hoping to get England through to the semi-finals on Saturday as the Three Lions take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals of the Euros.

While much is known about the star's on-pitch life, you might know less about his glamorous wife Alison, who he walked down the aisle with in 1997, or the pair's two lookalike children: Mia, 24, and Flynn, 20.

Here's everything we know about the England star's life with his family…

Alison Bird

Gareth and wife Alison are childhood sweethearts with the pair meeting while Gareth was just a trainee at Crystal Palace F.C. At the time of meeting Gareth, Alison was working in a clothing boutique, however as she generally keeps out of the public eye, it's unknown if she still has a career in the industry.

In his 2003, Gareth spoke about plucking up the courage to ask Alison out after meeting her at the shop where she worked. When they first got together, they would sneak around the Tesco car park for their dates.

© Andrew Dunsmore/Shutterstock Gareth and Alison walked down the aisle in 1997

Gareth and Alison's love quickly blossomed and the duo walked down the aisle in July 1997 with the ceremony taking place in Crawley, close to where Gareth grew up and studied. Despite their joy at tying the knot, the weather was not in their favour on their big day, with some of their wedding photos taking place underneath umbrellas.

The couple live in Harrogate, Yorkshire, and own several properties in the surrounding area.

© Alexander Hassenstein Alison is always on hand to comfort Gareth

Despite her husband having a successful career, Alison isn't actually too interested in football. Speaking to the Mail, the manager's father, Clive, said: "Actually, I don't think Alison likes football very much.

"Obviously she has to take an interest because it's Gareth's job, and she is always very supportive. She will sometimes go to Wembley for an international game - but not during the school term because she always puts the children first."

Mia, 24

© Instagram Mia is becoming a fashion star on Instagram

Mia is Gavin and Alison's eldest child and the young adult has grown up to be a budding fashion influencer and boasts over 4,000 followers on her platforms.

Flynn, 20

© LinkedIn Flynn is interested in law and politics

Flynn is Gareth and Alison's youngest child, and he has pursued a career far away from his father's sporting shadow. Instead of heading into the world of football, Flynn is a trainee lawyer and achieved a bachelor's degree in politics from King's College London.

Life as a dad

Speaking about his parenting style to the Standard in 2017, Gareth said: "Over the last couple of weeks I've just had a nice time spending it with the family though, and for me that's important because my kids are 18 and 14, and their development is as important for me as anything else in my life.

© Jonathan Moscrop Family is very important to Gareth

"You do have to try to find a balance because my focus inevitably gets drawn towards making this team as successful as we can and driving them to be the best team in the world, but I'm also a dad and a husband."

