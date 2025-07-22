Meet the highest-paid Lioness – leading the squad with £4 million fortune

We've been thrilled to watch the Lionesses storm through this year's Euros, with the team looking likely to retain their championship as they take on Italy in Tuesday's semi-finals.

Women's football is not as highly paid as men's football, but this hasn't stopped several of the players from earning millions away from the pitch. A lot of the revenue is generated from club appearances alongside major brand deals, and it's reported that the highest earning Lioness is worth a whopping £4 million.

But who is the mystery woman? Read on to find out…

Leah Williamson's millions

England captain Leah Williamson is the star player who has the highest net worth from her squad with a net worth of £4 million. The star has a reported annual salary of £150,000 and has numerous brand deals with major companies including Gucci, Nike and Pepsi.

While she collects money from appearing for the national England squad, reportedly a fee of £2,000, this money is typically donated to charity; the same applies for the men's games.

© DeFodi Images via Getty Images Leah is the highest earning star on the squad

But it's a closely fought battle at the top, as her nearest rival, Lucy Bronze, is only £500,000 behind her teammate. Like Leah, Lucy derives a lot of her income from her brand deals with companies like EE and Visa.

Other teammates

However, both are worth considerably more than the rest of the squad, with Chloe Kelly believed to be worth over £1 million less than Lucy and nearly half of Leah's net worth. Chloe is reported to be worth £2.3 million.

A massive £1.5 million deal with Land Rover has contributed to her net worth, as well as a modelling shoot with Calvin Klein. When she played for Manchester City, Chloe was believed to be earning a salary of £750,000.

© UEFA via Getty Images Chloe earns less than some of her teammates

Star striker Lauren James, meanwhile, is believed to be worth a total of £1.8 million. The star is reported to have a £350,000 salary with Chelsea F.C.

Rounding out the top five is retired star Fran Kirby. The 32-year-old isn't part of the Lionesses' squad at the tournament, but she did make an appearance for the team last month during a friendly. She's believed to be worth £1.6 million after twice being named as PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year.